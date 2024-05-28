TJ & Steph Real Estate Group once again has Realtor rated No. 1 in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

It has essentially become an annual event for the TJ & Steph Real Estate Group. The spring market hits, and the team once again claims the top spot on Rate-My-Agent.com as Kelowna’s No. 1 Realtor for the fourth straight year.

TJ Dumonceaux credits this continued success to the team’s client-first approach and proven systems they have in place.

“The amount of time and effort that we put into our clients, I know they feel it through the entire process,” Dumonceaux says. “We truly handhold every person that walks through our door from start to finish.”

Dumonceaux’s business partner, Stephanie Ostash, held the prestigious title for the last three years, and with Rate-My-Agent.com’s recent 2023 official press release, the torch was officially passed to Dumonceaux, continuing the team’s four-year streak.

Dumonceaux emphasizes that the reviews and awards are just a byproduct of truly loving what they do.

“This isn’t a part-time job for us. I know that can happen in this business,” he says. “It’s what we eat, sleep and breathe. We pour everything we do into our clients and make sure we align ourselves with other professionals—mortgage brokers, home inspectors, trades—that hold themselves to the same standards that we hold our team accountable to.”

These awards that Dumonceaux modestly bypasses include two of Royal Lepage’s most impressive national awards: ranking in the top 1% of all agents and in the top 35 agents under the age of 35.

But year over year what continues to impress is not the volume of business the team does; it’s the number of truly heartfelt reviews that continuously pour in for this team, especially on a review platform like Rate-My-Agent.com, which has a triple verification process to ensure all reviews are genuine and from real clients. Operations manager AJ van Creveld adds that what further distinguishes their model from other agent ranking sites is that “agents can’t pay to have negative reviews removed or hidden and cannot pay to be included on the list of top-rated agents.”

And without a negative review in sight, the evidence is overwhelming.

“TJ and the team were the most knowledgeable and invested agents I have ever worked with,” Eric Mercier says. “As an investor, TJ had an understanding of what I was looking for and was helpful every step of the way. Would recommend him to anyone looking for an agent who really knows the market they work in.”

Brett Pennington adds: “There’s no comparison when it comes to TJ. He goes above and beyond expectation. Because of him, we are in our dream property. He knew our vision and, with his expertise, made it a reality.”

This feedback doesn’t just stop with Dumonceaux. Fellow agent Maggie Demers joined the team two years ago and also ranked in the top four in Kelowna, which is no surprise given their team approach.

“Maggie and the team at TJ and Steph Real Estate group were exceptional to work with,” Rob Farrer says. “From the initial call right through to the resulting sale they were responsive, accurate and helpful. During a time in the market that was not historically hot they were able to take me from listing to a sale in short order and with zero hiccups. I would recommend Maggie and the team wholeheartedly!”

Dumonceaux, Demers and the rest of the TJ & Steph Real Estate Group are now getting ready to make the client experience even more comfortable as they will move into their impressive new downtown office this summer. The new space will be located on the second floor of the Sole building at 1290 St. Paul St., and it’s no surprise that the build plans reflect a level of both sophistication and warmth to mirror the reputation they continue to build for their team.

“It’s going to be a really, really beautiful space,” Dumonceaux says. “We are definitely excited to get in there and share this new chapter with our clients.”

More information about Dumonceaux and the team at TJ & Steph Real Estate Group can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Maggie Demers, Steph Ostash, TJ Dumonceaux and Jessie Evans.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.