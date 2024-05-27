BC Alpine holding fundraiser, and someone will win 2024 Porsche Cayenne

You could be flying down the highway in a sparkling, new 2024 Porsche Cayenne while at the same time helping the province’s young skiers fly down the slopes all across the world.

BC Alpine, in partnership with Alpine Canada, is holding a fundraising raffle—the deadline is June 15—that has several prizes, the most luxurious of which is the 2024 Porsche Cayenne, valued at more than $126,000.

“It’s a beautiful prize,” BC Alpine chief executive officer Anders Hestdalen says. “Either you care about skiing, which is great, or you want to win a Porsche. This is a great opportunity.”

The money raised from ticket sales will go toward supporting both grassroots and high-level skiing in the province, which supplies the Olympic team with one-third of its athletes. There are also 32 ski clubs in the province, which means some of the proceeds will fund the organization’s race events, coaches, officials and programs.

“B.C. has done really well,” Hestdalen says. “We’ve never had more skiers registered over the past two, three years in the province. So I would say it’s very healthy, but like all sports, prices are increasing and we just want to make sure we can offer programming for athletes when funding is staying the same or going down.”

The Porsche, provided by Porsche Centre Vancouver, is Carrera white metallic and features a black leather interior, bringing its value to $126,075.

Additional prizes include a commemorative bar of silver weighing 100 troy ounces, valued at approximately $3,052 and sponsored by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Also up for grabs are high-quality Rossignol Sender Ti 184CM skis, valued at $1,000, and a BC Ski Team Karbon uniform jacket and pants, valued at $1,050.

Tickets are available now, priced at one for $50, three for $135, and five for $200, with a maximum of 17,000 tickets available for sale. The draw will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 4 p.m. at BC Alpine’s headquarters in Vancouver.

And when you see a B.C. athlete standing on the podium in Italy in 2026 or taking part in a local ski race at SilverStar or Big White, you can know that you played a role in making it happen.

“This supports the best athletes in the country from B.C. who are going to win medals at the Olympics,” Hestdalen says, “all the way down to the club level.”

