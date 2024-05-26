You can be a VIP at Rock the Lake through ultimate front row festival package

Photo: Contributed

Rock fans, get ready for a game-changer. For the first time, VIPs can secure their spot at the heart of the action with unprecedented, VIP, front-of-stage access at Rock the Lake’s three-day summer festival July 12-14.

New VIP perks for 2024

This year’s Rock the Lake festival at Prospera Place introduces a host of new VIP offerings designed to amp up the festival experience. Among the standout features is the new VIP front-of-stage access, providing VIP ticket holders a view like never before, with exclusive access to see their favourite bands like Our Lady Peace, Daughtry, Tom Cochrane, Theory of a Deadman, 54-40, Hoobastank and more from the closest vantage point. This prime location allows fans to immerse themselves in the music and feel the electrifying energy of the crowd, while still enjoying a comfortable concert experience.

Three-day VIPs will also receive $100 in Festival FUNds, which can be used for on-site food, drinks or official Rock the Lake merchandise. This perk ensures that VIP guests can fully indulge in the festival’s culinary and beverage offerings without worrying about additional expenses.

Luxurious, exclusive amenities

In addition to front row access, the Castanet VIP package includes access to a dedicated tented VIP area complete with misters to keep you cool, VIP seating and elevated tables with direct sight lines to the stage. This exclusive area offers a comfortable retreat from the bustling crowds while ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the music.

The VIP area also features a private bar stocked with premium beverages, dedicated VIP food offerings for purchase and separate private washrooms to avoid the usual festival queues. VIP guests will enjoy separate and early entry into the festival grounds, allowing them to settle in and explore the venue 30 minutes before the general public. With in-and-out access to both the VIP area and the festival grounds, attendees can effortlessly move between areas throughout the event.

To commemorate the experience, three-day VIP ticket holders will also receive a limited edition laminate and a VIP swag bag filled with exclusive festival merchandise and goodies from our sponsors.

The evolution of a fan favourite festival

Rock the Lake has established itself as a must-attend event in Kelowna’s vibrant music scene. Held annually at Prospera Place, the festival has a rich history of bringing legendary rock acts and enthusiastic crowds together in the sunny Okanagan.

"The introduction of this year’s incredible lineup and enhanced VIP offerings reflects our commitment to constantly delivering the best festival experience and setting new standards for music festivals in the region," GSL Group sports, media and entertainment vice-president Mike Strawn. The 2024 lineup has already been making a stir online, with an iconic lineup of bands set to deliver live performances over three days.

“We are excited to once again partner with Rock the Lake to bring the Castanet VIP experience to Kelowna this summer,” Castanet senior vice-president Chris Kearney says. “With the combination of front row access and luxurious amenities, this summer’s festival is poised to set the stage to be the best Rock the Lake experience yet.”

Secure your front row spot today

With limited VIP tickets available, guests will want to secure their spot quickly for the opportunity to experience Rock the Lake like never before. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Rock the Lake's official website.

Make this summer unforgettable by treating yourself to the ultimate VIP experience at Rock the Lake. Feel the music, be front and centre, and enjoy the festival like never before.

Prospera Place has teamed up with Castanet to give away a pair of VIP passes through a free contest that will run until May 31. You can enter the contest here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.