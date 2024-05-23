Love for Kelowna Day celebrates community and local businesses with special offers

Photo: Contributed

It’s time to show your love for Kelowna.

Tourism Kelowna is hosting its annual Love for Kelowna Day this Saturday (May 25). The day is a celebration of community and local businesses featuring exclusive offers, a draw for a prize loaded with tourism experiences valued at over $1700, activities at Kelowna Visitor Centre and more, all aiming to spotlight the local tourism industry and to foster a deeper connection among residents and visitors alike.

Kelowna’s scenic landscape and spirited community will be showcased through a variety of promotions and activities, featuring businesses from Peachland to Lake Country. Local businesses will offer one-day-only deals, encouraging residents to try new experiences or revisit old favourites. The day also celebrates the economic impact and contributions local entrepreneurs bring to the area.

One of the businesses participating in Love for Kelowna activations is Lakeside Eco-Sports, which is located at Prestige Beach House Kelowna on the corner of Abbott Street and Highway 97. It is taking part in Love for Kelowna Day in three different ways. First of all, anyone who books an experience on Saturday will get a 24% discount in honour of the current year. Lakeside Eco-Sports will also be at Kelowna Visitor Centre with a table on the patio promoting their tours and showing the features of their e-bikes. And finally, the business has donated an experience to the day’s grand prize package.

“It’s an opportunity to engage with the locals, which are a really important part of our business,” Lakeside Eco-Sports co-owner Gareth Brown says. “We have products that are reaching out to more of a local audience in the out of tourist season times. So it’s an opportunity for us to engage with the local community. We are truly honoured to be able to live and work in Kelowna, and we love Kelowna every day. This is a way of us celebrating and formalizing what our love looks like to the local community.”

The experience that Lakeside Eco-Sports has donated to the grand prize is its new E-bike Gold Panning Expedition, which will launch officially on June 1. The expedition involves riding e-bikes to Scenic Canyon Regional Park, where an instructor will teach participants how to pan for gold and other fine minerals.

“Just that thrill of that final swirl of a pan to see what gets exposed through that black film that’s left in the residual at the end … is actually a lot of fun,” Brown says.

Kelowna Visitor Centre will have a variety of activities including a sidewalk sale featuring 20% off Love for Kelowna and Kelowna Vibes merchandise. There will also be treats and booths from other businesses like New Vintage Theatre and Grizzli Winery, which will include exclusive tastings for those aged 19 and over.

Social media will play a role in the day’s festivities, with an “Add Yours” challenge, encouraging people to share their affection for Kelowna, its people, businesses and many attractions. This digital celebration will allow participants to connect and express their fondness for the city, regardless of their location.

Dining and drinking establishments across the city will be rolling out exceptional offers. For instance, Oak + Cru at Delta Hotel Grand Okanagan Resort will cut 50% off the price of pizzas and select bottles of wine all day. Similarly, Rustic Reel Brewing Co. is offering discounts on its Wheat Ale, and wineries like Sandhill Wines and Gray Monk Estate Winery will provide free tastings and purchase discounts.

The excitement extends beyond food into accommodations and experiences. The Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna and Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport are offering special discounts on bookings. Adventure seekers can enjoy reduced prices on activities such as boat rentals from Kickin' Back Boat Rentals and zip tours with ZipZone Peachland. For those looking for something indoors, Kelowna Art Gallery is offering 2-for-1 admission, and to help burn some energy with the kids, Airhouse Kelowna is offering 25% off all drop-ins on Saturday.

The grand prize package, valued at over $1700, features an array of gifts from local businesses and experiences, such as a food tour, casino vouchers and exclusive event tickets. You can enter the draw by filling out the electronic form here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.