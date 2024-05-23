Penticton hotel renamed in honour of Agur family's first homestead in Summerland

Photo: Contributed

The Agur family arrived in the South Okanagan in 1904 and built its first homestead in Balcomo, which is now known as the Prairie Valley area in Summerland.

The fifth generation of Agurs is now paying tribute to that family heritage by renaming one of the Penticton hotels it owns.

The hotel, which is located at 1050 Eckhardt Ave. West, is now known as The Balcomo, a Ramada by Wyndham. It used to be known simply as the Ramada Penticton.

The Agur family purchased the hotel in 1991 and turned the former Pilgrim House and its 52 rooms into one of the city’s premier accommodations. Significant transformations have taken place over the years, including the addition of a new building in 1999 with 42 rooms overlooking Penticton Golf and Country Club and the expansion of second-floor courtyard rooms in 2002.

The hotel has a rich history that even includes Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne visiting its courtyard in 1971.

Those enhancements are more than just renovations. They are a part of the living history of the hotel, cherished memories of the Agur family’s commitment to excellence. Janice and Robin Agur purchased the hotel, and now their daughter, Jessica Dolan, is in charge. It was her desire to pay tribute to her deep family roots by renaming the hotel, which is where she spent most of her childhood.

“Balcomo isn’t just a hotel to me; it’s a part of who I am,” Dolan says. “Those childhood moments of watching my parents breathe new life into this place ignited a passion within me that drives my commitment to making continuous improvements year after year.

“So, as you step into The Balcomo, know that you’re not just entering a building—you’re stepping into a piece of my family’s history, a place where every corner holds a story, and where every guest is welcomed like family.”

The Balcomo has the amenities to create family memories that will last a lifetime. It features an outdoor pool and hot tub surrounded by the historic courtyard, and during the summer the Bluetail Poolside Grill is in full swing. The hotel also offers a wide range of courtyard games for guests to enjoy, including a giant Connect 4, Spikeball, ladder toss, bocce, cornhole and playing cards.

The hotel also has free Wi-Fi and complimentary coffee to go along with a fitness centre, playground, bike station and meeting space. You can also cook your own meat or veggies on one of the hotel’s barbecues.

The Balcomo is located in the heart of Penticton, which means the hotel can be your home base for a summer vacation to remember. The city sits between Okanagan and Skaha lakes, which both have acres of sand and swimming areas, and there are 80 wineries in the area alone. There are also eight craft breweries, two cideries and three distilleries all within walking or biking distance of the hotel. And so much else.

More information about The Balcomo can be found on its website here.

