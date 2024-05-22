You will never wonder what to do when you visit Silver Star this summer

Photo: Contributed

Silver Star is gearing up for a summer calendar filled with events that promise adventure, entertainment and culinary delights.

Starting June 21, visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences, from world-class competitions to events that highlight B.C.’s renowned wine regions and vibrant craft beverage scene.

Central to the summer’s offerings is the Silver Star Saturday Music Series. Free concerts will take place every Saturday from June 22 to Sept. 14 on the Nokian Community Stage. From 2-5 p.m. weekly, audiences can enjoy performances from local talents and touring acts alike, featuring artists such as Jesse Roper, Francis Baptiste, The Boom Booms and Neon Steve. This initiative, led by Destination Silver Star, with support from SilverStar Mountain Resort and Local Losers Productions, provides a perfect blend of music and mountain scenery. The opening weekend lineup can be found here.

Photo: Contributed

Adding an artistic and educational twist to the mountain trails, the Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group, in collaboration with various local organizations, has introduced the Bear Byway Trail around Brewer’s Pond. This trail features life-sized bear sculptures by B.C. artists, creating a whimsical and informative experience about bear behaviour and conservation.

For those looking to explore further, Greater Vernon boasts the title of Trails Capital of BC, offering an extensive network of trails for hiking, biking and running. The summer also marks the opening of a new accessible hiking loop at SilverStar Mountain Resort, enhancing the outdoor offerings with breathtaking views accessible to more visitors.

Throughout the summer, Silver Star will host a wide range of events, including the SilverStar Bike Park Opening Weekend, Slay the Dragon trail running race and Solstice Sips, a celebration of wineries hosted by the Okanagan Wine Fest Society, featuring live music and the Polson Artisan Market.

As the summer makes its way to fall, the resort will host the Silver Star Beer & Cider Fest on Sept. 7, launching Oktoberfest season with a selection of fine craft beers and ciders, rounding off the summer festivities with a celebration of local flavours and community spirit.

With such a packed schedule, Silver Star invites all to stay in the resort to explore and enjoy the North Okanagan this summer, offering a unique blend of adventure, culture and natural beauty that caters to all ages and interests. Rates start at just $144 per night for two-night, midweek stays. Book by June 1 for the best deals.

For more information on all the events and to start planning your mountain getaway, visit destinationsilverstar.com. Follow @DestinationSilverstar on social media to stay updated on events and experiences as they unfold at one of B.C.’s premier mountain resort communities.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.