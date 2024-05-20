Edo Japan helps Kelowna honour the crave with new Lakeshore Road location

Photo: Contributed

Edo Japan is celebrating 45 years in Canada this year, which makes the opening of its newest location in Kelowna all the more exciting.

The new location, at 5-3110 Lakeshore Rd., opened in May, joining locations in Orchard Park and Central Park. With the grand opening of its new location, Edo is helping more Kelownians “honour the crave” with delicious made-to-order meals for dine-in, takeout or delivery. It’s easy to see why it has fast become a local favourite.

At Edo, it’s all about delivering a one-of-a-kind taste that stands out among choices, whether it’s lunch, dinner, late night or midday snack craving. Visitors to the newest Kelowna location immediately encounter the sights, sounds and smells of Japanese-inspired cooking techniques.

Photo: Contributed

Teppanyaki-style food preparation features a 450 F teppan grill that sizzles and sears in delicious flavours. Edo’s diverse menu features the original customer favourites like Teriyaki Chicken or Sukiyaki Beef, a variety of veggie-filled rice and noodle bowls, bento boxes, ramen soups, hand-rolled sushi and side and snacks like gyoza or spring rolls.

Always made-to-order and highly customizable, no meal is complete without signature bubble teas, including Mango, Brown Sugar Boba, Taro or Strawberry. And of course, Edo’s famous signature teriyaki sauce is always front and centre with customers deciding whether the day calls for “one scoop, two scoops or three.”

The craveable menu continues to evolve under Edo’s corporate chef, Daryl Paradis, who has more than 20 years of experience working with some of Canada’s most notable restaurants.

“Our menu offering is designed to completely satisfy our customers’ craving for delicious, hot and fresh meals made right in front of you,” Paradis says. “Whether it’s a lunch dash, the end of a long day or in between activities, our menu has something for every taste and every occasion.”

With 45 years of successful growth across Canada, including continued expansion in B.C., Edo provides local entrepreneurs and employees with a great opportunity to join a winning team. The brand has been recognized for 14 consecutive years at the Canadian Franchise Association Awards of Excellence.

“We’re grateful to the many B.C. communities that have warmly welcomed us over the years,” says Terry Foster, Edo Japan vice-president of operations and franchising. “They are behind our success as one of Canada’s most beloved food brands. We have built our name on serving freshly prepared and delicious food that truly satisfies. Thanks to our growing and dedicated franchise network, we continue to deliver on that promise every day.”

Signing up for an Edo Cash rewards account and downloading the Edo app makes ordering and earning rewards even easier.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.