Shutters and Shade will make your shade, shutter and awning ideas reality

If you have an idea for a screen, shutter or awning installation in your home, there is a Kelowna company that will make it a reality.

Shutters and Shade, a business founded in 2002, has built a sterling reputation based on punctuality, reliability and exceptional service, making it a favourite among returning customers.

Most importantly, it will go the extra mile to make sure you get exactly what you want in a shutter, shade or awning—whether it’s comfort, security or aesthetics.

“When there is when there are jobs that don’t fit the standard criteria, we bend the rules and make it happen,” Shutters and Shade marketing and sales director Josh Wiebe says. “We really get creative on how we can deliver an exceptional result at a fair price point.

“There is no job that we cannot do.”

This dedication to excellence is evident in the company’s Google reviews, where nearly every review rates them five out of five stars. Clients regularly highlight the team’s ability to provide professional recommendations based on extensive experience and its knack for creative solutions in challenging situations.

“We are so pleased with this company and the product,” customer Vivienne Mills wrote in her Google review. “They know (their) stuff and are very accommodating, even when we had to reschedule. They make the effort. (Their) installers are also awesome young men and professional. A fabulous group of people.”

Shutters and Shade’s products are proudly Canadian, with significant contributions from local manufacturers such as Talius in Salmon Arm, MagnaTrack in the Lower Mainland and Ultra-Lite Shutters in Calgary. Talius roll shutters in particular are renowned for their superior security features, durability and innovative design.

“People come to us because they have a beautiful view and a beautiful deck and they’re no longer able to use it because the sun heats the deck up too much,” Wiebe says. “What our screens do is basically make the deck area usable again while retaining the view.

“What a lot of people end up doing is putting in several screens to enclose their deck space, giving them an outdoor living space or enclosure.”

The best part is you can see out from the deck or sunroom when the screens are down, but no one can see inside. Another benefit of an enclosed space is being able to use them in the spring and fall on cool evenings. A fire table or other kind of heating system will warm up the enclosure in no time.

In addition to privacy and protection, Shutters and Shade products reduce wind impact significantly. Also, all products can be controlled via smartphone, providing ultimate convenience for users.

Shutters and Shade also offers screens that cover windows and keep the sun from heating up homes to uncomfortable temperatures. It can also install blackout screens to ensure not a single ray of sunlight gets into your room when you’re trying to enjoy an afternoon nap.

The company can also install fire shutters for commercial clients, and its awnings lineup includes ones with wind sensors, which automatically retract the awning when it gets too breezy.

For businesses and homeowners looking for reliable solutions to protect and enhance their properties, Shutters and Shade is the go-to provider in Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan. As a gesture of its customer-first approach, the business is offering a 5% discount on full enclosure packages to anyone who mentions this article.

To get a quote from Shutters and Shade, visit its website here and type your space's dimensions into its convenient online calculator.

More information about Shutters and Shade can be found on its website here.

