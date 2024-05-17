Destination Osoyoos giving away spectacular prize package full of top attractions

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Osoyoos is calling your name.

And if your name literally gets called, you could be enjoying this South Okanagan town and surrounding area like never before.

Destination Osoyoos has launched the Sip, Spa, Sup + Explore contest, which will reward one lucky winner with nearly $1,000 worth of local experiences that are sure to create lasting and enriching memories.

The prize package will allow the winner to explore the unique landscapes and savour the rich flavours of local wineries. It is as indulgent as it is diverse, including a 30-minute soothing massage at Levia Wellness Spa and two one-hour standup paddleboarding rentals from Wakepilot.

Wine enthusiasts will relish in the included tours and tastings offered by several esteemed wineries in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. Experiences include a cave tour with wine tasting at Seven Stones Winery, a VIP tour at Nostalgia Wines and a signature tasting at Bartier Bros.

The package also offers a delightful garden tasting for four at Riverstone Estate Winery and an exclusive private tour at Phantom Creek Estates, plus tastings at Moon Curser Vineyards and Lakeside Cellars. To top it off, the winner will receive a complimentary family pass to the Osoyoos Desert Centre, further enriching their exploration of Canada’s unique desert landscape.

There is no cost to enter the contest, which ends June 30, 2024.

You can warm up for winning the contest by seeing what Osoyoos has to offer right now, as it is the ideal destination for explorers, nature enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike. Known for its warm climate and stunning landscapes, this charming town offers a wide range of activities that promise a memorable visit for everyone.

Osoyoos Lake, the warmest freshwater lake in Canada, is perfect for a variety of water activities. Visitors can dive into boating and a range of water sports, or choose to explore the unique desert landscapes on foot or by bike. The area’s trails offer both the thrill of adventure and the tranquility of nature.

For a more relaxed pace, the town boasts a variety of shopping opportunities at quaint local boutiques and wellness options that include soothing spa treatments. These activities not only provide relaxation but also a chance to appreciate the local culture and craftsmanship.

Osoyoos is a well-known wine region, naturally, featuring acclaimed vineyards that are fully open and ready to welcome you with lots of wine. These spots offer an intimate glimpse into the winemaking process, surrounded by breathtaking vistas. Visitors are encouraged to enhance their experience by using winery maps or booking guided tours available through local resources.

The town’s vibrant community calendar is filled with events catering to all interests. From art exhibitions at The Art Gallery Osoyoos to the weekly Osoyoos Farmers’ market and community-driven festivals, there is always something happening in Osoyoos. The area also hosts unique events like barrel racing and live music sessions, enriching visitors’ stays with diverse cultural experiences. Check out the Destination Osoyoos events page here to plan your perfect night out.

Learn more about everything Osoyoos has to offer on the Destination Osoyoos website here.

