Kelowna's Simplex Sportszone adds driving, flight cockpits for awesome simulator adventures

If so, Simplex Sportszone in Kelowna can help you get your fix.

Long time racing fans and owners Erwin Egert and Larry Belliveau, with the help of project manager Helene Lenzing, general manager Rita Egert and staff, have added state-of-the-art racing and flight simulators to its vast offerings of fun at the indoor simulated entertainment centre, located at 2600 Enterprise Way.

You can rip around a Formula One racetrack with your friends, or you can pilot a jetliner out of Kelowna International Airport.

“From the minute that you slip into the cockpit and you look up at three 34-inch curved monitors that create one big screen in front of you, grab the carbon fibre Ferrari steering wheel and put on a headset with mic, you’re in for a realistic racing experience,” Simplex Sportszone project manager Helene Lenzing says.

The simulators offer an experience like no other because they feature five degrees of freedom technology. In other words, the simulator moves you in all directions so you feel when you’re taking a corner, revving your engine, or going up in a fighter jet.

“It’s very high tech. We even have haptic units called butt kickers, so you can feel the vibration of the road surface,” Lenzing says with a laugh. “Hey, I didn’t name it. That is the name of the unit. You mention butt kicker to anybody that does simulated racing and they’re gonna know what it is.

“You're gonna feel a speed bump, the surface of the road, the RPM of the car when you hit the gas pedal. Other than having a six degrees of freedom movement simulator, it doesn’t get any better than this.

The setups are fully adjustable based on your comfort and experience level, and there are realistic controls like a yoke for airplanes and a joystick for helicopters. The simulators boast impressive visual setups, including triple 34-inch curved screens for racing and a 49-inch curved screen for flight simulation. You can alter your viewpoint as well, even using a virtual reality headset to really immerse yourself.

“You can fly from Kelowna or from airports all over the world. You can even fly over the pyramids or the Grand Canyon,” Lenzing says. “You can try our Maverick Top Gun fighter jet mission or fly in the National Championship Air Races in Nevada. Pick a float plane, pick a jet, pick an Airbus … pick whatever you want.”

You must be at least four feet tall to use the simulator, and you have to wear racing gloves, which are available for purchase or loan at Simplex Sportszone. An introductory price is available for those who have never been in a simulator. They get an hour of racing or flight and a pair of gloves to keep. It’s a great way to get a feel for the technology.

Users can choose from more than 280 cars and 30 tracks in a more structured race track environment with street, national and international tracks, or they can choose a more relaxed software, where there are city and country roads and you can roam freely in a huge, open world.

“That really appeals to me,” Lenzing says. “I like the old school rally cars where you have to use a standard shifter and clutch. Some people really want a more structured Formula One racetrack style racing. It really opens up different opportunities for different people.”

The new simulator room is perfect for group or corporate events, birthday parties and families. There are five race simulators and one flight, which means you can race against your friends, family members or co-workers and trash talk them through your headset microphone when you leave them in the dust.

Simplex Sportszone offers a wide range of other simulated sports, including golf, lacrosse, football, baseball, hockey, carnival games, zombie dodgeball, rugby, bocce, basketball, and soccer. The business is also licensed, making it a great place for your next event.

More information about Simplex Sportszone can be found on its website here.

