Notaries public do not take witnessing lightly and are extremely involved in process

The other day a client entered the Rothwell Notary office and presented a drafted, but unsigned, do-it-yourself will, presumably from a website that presents itself as doing valid legal wills.

“I just need a signature” he said, a common refrain notaries hear from clients. When he was refused he was flabbergasted, as he felt this was a notarization and nothing more. Like most things in life, though, things tend to be more complicated than they seem at first glance.

At its core, notarization involves a notary public acting as an impartial witness to the signing of documents. The process of notarization typically begins with the parties involved presenting valid identification to the notary public—a government issued, unexpired photo ID with a specimen of a signature, plus at least one other piece of ID. The notary public then reviews the document to ensure it is complete and accurately reflects the intentions of the parties and that they are not unduly influenced. Once satisfied, the signatories are asked to sign the document in the presence of the notary. The notary then completes the jurat, signs it, stamps it and finally affixes the seal.

A primary purpose of having something notarized is to deter fraud, as notaries can help prevent unauthorized alterations or forgeries. Notarization lends credibility to documents in the eyes of third parties, such as banks, government agencies and courts. Institutions often require notarized documents to ensure their legitimacy and enforceability. In the event of a legal challenge, a notarized document carries more weight in court, as it is presumed to be genuine and accurately executed. This can save time and resources by reducing the need for extensive evidence gathering and testimony.

While notarization is a relatively straightforward process, it is essential to follow certain guidelines to ensure its effectiveness. Signatories should never sign the document before meeting with the notary, as the notary must witness the signing to validate it properly. Additionally, the notary must be impartial and avoid any conflicts of interest that could compromise their integrity.

All too often, however, notaries meet with clients who bring in a document who believe a notary’s signature and seal add some sort of magic legality to it. Unfortunately, that is not the case. For example, separation and prenuptial agreements are considered family law in British Columbia, and notaries are not permitted to represent clients under the Family Law Act. Even “just signing” such an agreement may be deemed by the client as a notary representing them—no matter what documents notaries get them to sign confirming the contrary. Since notaries are subject to fines, suspension and other punitive measures should they perform work outside of their permissible scope, this is simply a task notaries will not undertake. Other documents they won’t notarize include homemade contracts, homemade powers of attorney and documents in a foreign language. This list is by no means exhaustive; therefore, Rothwell always advises its clients to forward a scanned copy of the document ahead of time for review.

In the situation above, the gentleman wanted Rothwell to sign—witness is the correct term—his will, which could seem to many to be a reasonable request. By doing so, however, Rothwell would incur the same, if not more, liability as if it had taken instructions and drafted the will in its office. When it comes to drafting wills, B.C. notaries are under the same obligation as lawyers. For notaries to witness a will maker signing their will, they need to ensure certain conditions have been met, including whether the will maker has the necessary testamentary capacity. This is a process that involves attaining certain personal and financial information from the client as well as interviewing them to determine what, if any, legal issues may exist and to ensure their will reflects their testamentary wishes without being unduly influenced.

If Rothwell Notary “just signed” his will without performing its legal duties, not only would it expose the business to challenges from the client or their family for which it hadn’t performed the requisite due diligence, it would almost certainly face disciplinary issues from the regulator.

The ‘public’ in notary public provides assurance that they are there to protect the public. They cannot offer that protection by just haphazardly signing any document that shows up on their desk.

For that reason, notaries need to scrutinize documents, question clients, test for capacity and ensure the client is who they say they are—and not accept client’s assertions that “it’s just a signature.”

