May is the month to make sure your electricity is running safely, smoothly

May is National Electrical Safety Month, which means it’s the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are safe.

Safeguarding your home against potential hazards is crucial. From routine inspections to expert interventions, there are several ways to strengthen your home’s electrical security.

Regular inspection of cords is pivotal, as wear and tear can manifest in subtle yet dangerous ways. Look for signs of fraying, cracking or damage, and discarding those cords will limit potential risks.

The proper use of extension cords is essential as well. These temporary solutions should not be connected, and situating them beneath rugs must be avoided to prevent overheating and potential fires. Periodic testing of ground fault circuit interrupters and arc fault circuit interrupters is important, as they serve as frontline defences against electric shocks and fires.

Scheduled electrical inspections are equally critical, especially for older homes. These evaluations, recommended at least every 10 years, pinpoint hidden hazards and guarantee the integrity of your electrical framework. Engaging licensed and insured electricians, like Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical, for installations and repairs is non-negotiable, ensuring adherence to safety standards and local regulations.

Those are all the things you should do when it comes to electrical safety in your home.

On the other hand, there are several things you should not do.

Overloading outlets is a common misstep with dire consequences, potentially culminating in circuitry malfunctions and fire hazards. Likewise, using damaged cords poses undue risks and warrants immediate disposal.

Tampering with electrical cords, such as removing the ground prong, is a hazardous practice with unpredictable ramifications. Undertaking major electrical work on your own is ill-advised, as it jeopardizes both personal safety and the structural integrity of your home. If you see flickering lights, hear buzzing sounds or smell unusual odours, you should call a professional electrician immediately.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical offers a whole home electrical inspection where electricians will check safety mechanisms, identify potential issues and make recommendations to ensure your home is electrically safe.

Fox electricians will also check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and test your arc fault circuit interrupters.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical has been making homes safe and comfortable for 25 years, which means it has seen it all when it comes to plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical issues.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more, visit a professional electrician's website.

