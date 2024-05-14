Otter Co-op, Angry Otter Liquor have everything you need for spring

Contributed

Spring has sprung, and you know what that means.

Road trips, playoff hockey and outdoor fun.

And as always, Angry Otter Liquor and Otter Co-op are there to make sure all of your spring activities are properly supplied with convenience, quality and unbeatable savings.

As the roads become busier, ensure you’re ready for your journey with top-tier fuel and all your favourite road trip snacks and drinks. In addition to fuel, Otter Co-ops offer great service and quality products. You can check out Otter’s current flyers to get the best exclusive deals on snacks and drinks before you hit the road.

Photo: Contributed The new Otter Co-op at 7750 Dallas Dr. in Kamloops.

And don’t forget to use your membership card regardless of which Otter Co-op location at which you find yourself. That could be anywhere from Whistler to Penticton.

Another popular spring activity in B.C. is watching the playoffs, and Angry Otter Liquor has you covered there.

The store has a ton of beverage deals that will help you throw the best playoff party or May long weekend bash, if the latter is more your style. Whether it’s Absolut, Crown Royal or Nude Vodka Soda Mixer, your cabinet will be stocked and your wallet will remain so as well.

As always, Angry Otter Liquor is conducting contests that could win you cool prizes when you shop there. The list of exciting giveaways this spring includes an electric bicycle from Forty Creek, a houseboat vacation from Frind Winery and a Seadoo from Hey Y’all. All of Angry Otter’s current contests can be found here.

Meanwhile, Otter Co-op is celebrating its newest location in Kamloops, where there will be exclusive grand opening specials are being held until the end of May. The new gas bar is located at 7750 Dallas Dr., and it comes complete with top-tier fuel, all your favourite road trip snacks and drinks, and a top-notch car wash.

Speaking of car washes, you can visit the new Dallas Drive gas bar, Fairview gas bar in Penticton and Rutland Road gas bar in Kelowna and get a premium car wash for only $3.99. You don’t have to use it right then and there, either. When you purchase a premium car wash, the code is valid for 45 days. This fantastic deal ends May 24.

Otter Co-op offers lifetime memberships for $10, which allows customers unlock a world of benefits and earn a share in the company’s profits as well. Learn more about membership benefits and application details on its website here.

So whether you’re hitting the road or gearing up for game night, Angry Otter Liquor and Otter Co-op have everything you need to make this spring one to remember.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.