BC Food Tours offers dynamic walking tours of Kelowna's most delicious restaurants

Often when BC Food Tours finishes one of its delightful, culinary journeys through Kelowna, it hears a similar refrain from patrons.

“We’ve been in Kelowna for the last 20 years, and we didn’t know that the food scene was this amazing.”

Another common line is, “We didn’t know this restaurant existed.”

BC Food Tours offers culinary walking tours—public or private—that begin at The Sails in downtown Kelowna and makes stops at some of the city’s top restaurants and cocktail bars over three and a half hours. There is a food and drink pairing at every stop, each following the BC Food Tours motto: For the love of food.

You can become a foodie in your own city, discovering gems you did not know existed. The public tours consist of only a dozen participants, which makes it an intimate affair.

“We are B.C.’s premium food tour service, and here in Kelowna we offer some really unique and amazing experiences,” BC Food Tours co-owner Quinn Perks says. “That’s not just your regular go and get a taco and a slice of pizza. Our premium food tour that we do is called A Taste of the Nations.

“We go to the top six restaurants in downtown Kelowna, where the chefs come out and they introduce their dish, talk about what got them started, how they got involved and what they’re featuring tonight. The dish changes regularly. And then there is a feature cocktail or a wine tasting or Okanagan beer.”

Kelowna Food Walking Tour is the most popular of several delicious and memorable journeys from BC Food Tours.

For those seeking a leisurely weekend indulgence, there is Boozy Brunch on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Perfect for bachelorette parties or a girls’ morning out, this experience promises a delightful fusion of delectable dishes and handcrafted cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere.

A Taste of the Nations Tour visits restaurants like Erica Jane, Bouchon, La Bussola, Humo Izakaya and Perch Sky Lounge. Another option is the full-day Okanagan Culinary Premium Experience, which is billed as “8.5 hours of eating your way around the Okanagan with a few sips in between.”

BC Food Tours even offers single-restaurant experiences, where it brings in live music and offers a drawn-out dinner experience, complete with the executive chef explaining the menu in great detail.

“It’s great for anniversaries, birthday parties, graduation gifts … people are booking these things for the family,” says Perks, who founded the company with her husband, John. “It’s a great community building event, and you really are eating and supporting local.”

The immersive Prince and Princess Day Out for families and the enchanting Murder Mystery Dinner walking tour are also on the agenda for 2024. You can also go on a craft beer and distillery tour, and a wine and dine journey.

In other words, there is something for everyone to savour and enjoy. And the tours are for everyone, because scooters are available for those with mobility issues.

“A big thing for us is that the restaurants, they actually are our family,” Perks says. “They serve the guests and the people buying the tickets, which of course we cater to, but it’s the restaurant owners that are our family.

“We have some amazing owners and chefs here in the Okanagan, and we’re just so proud to work with them.”

Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a curious traveller or a local looking to rediscover your city, BC Food Tours promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

The business has set up an office and lounge next to Earls in downtown Kelowna.

