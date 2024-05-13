International visitors already checking out gem that is Princeton, with more to come

Photo: Contributed

The world will be coming to Vancouver in two years for the World Cup, so Princeton has already started to spread the word that a visit to its part of the province will be worth it as well.

Town of Princeton economic development and tourism director Gary Schatz is already noticing international travellers like what they see from the South Okanagan community, which three years ago became the Bronze Sculpture Capital of Canada.

“People come here for that,” Schatz says. “I just had people from Holland walking around town the other day. They’re looking at all the banners, but at the same time they’re taking a picture of every one of our statues. And we see that daily.”

The banners are part of the town’s 2024 campaign “Princeton Welcomes the World.” Banners from countries of Princeton visitors have been put up on street lights throughout the community, which gives everyone a visual indication of just how many international travellers make their way to the idyllic Interior location.

“We’ve had really some really good positive feedback on it,” Schatz says. “It was generated by the visitors we’ve been getting at our visitor centre over the last seven years or so. We’ve been really keeping a detailed track of where people are coming from, and we’re seeing a consistent uptick in people from other countries and different nationalities. And this is just kind of a way to blend that in and show internationally that Princeton is a welcoming community to all nationalities.”

It’s not just about tourism, either; Schatz says the campaign is also geared towards attracting international business. The town has undergone a massive transformation over the last three years, setting up its future for significant success. With the recent establishment of a Telus fibre network and commendable post-flood recovery efforts, Princeton exemplifies resilience and progress.

In addition to its main attraction—21 stunning bronze statues throughout the town—Princeton has also installed gorgeous timber signs welcoming visitors, built a brand new timber washroom and amenities building for its RV park and is planning to build a new plaza downtown, complete with a band stand, for large community events. It has also installed boardwalks in place of some sidewalks, with plans to construct even more.

The town’s marketing endeavours extend far and wide, with banners adorning its streets and billboards proudly displayed in strategic locations, including Kelowna airport, Chilliwack and Penticton. Complemented by an extensive social media campaign, this concerted effort aims to captivate audiences globally, laying the groundwork for a thriving tourism sector.

Looking ahead, Schatz envisions Princeton as a busy locale during the 2026 World Cup. Princeton will extend its hand in friendship to the world, inviting travellers to discover the warmth of its community, the allure of its landscapes and the promise of unforgettable experiences.

“There’s going to be quite an international interest once people get here to travel outside of the Vancouver area, and we’re right on the route to get to the Okanagan,” Schatz says. “So we’ll make it as welcoming as possible.

“The Olympics was big. I think this will be even bigger.”

More information about the Town of Princeton can be found on its website here.

