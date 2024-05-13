Alpha 85 Tattoo in Osoyoos celebrating one year of top-notch tattoos on Main Street

Photo: Alpha 85 Tattoo

Alpha 85 Tattoo just might be the best kept secret in Osoyoos.

The business has been operating on Main Street for a year, producing some of the South Okanagan’s best tattoos. The owners and operators are Sarah Tiarehere and her partner, Joe, who has more than a decade of experience working with some of the province’s best artists.

At Alpha 85 Tattoo, excellence is the standard.

“He’s definitely learned from some of the best,” Sarah says of her partner. “Everybody’s always saying, ‘What do you specialize in?’ And he just says, ‘I specialize in tattooing.’ Because he was taught that you’ve got to do whatever walks in the door. You need to have that skill set in order to do whatever walks in the door.

“He’s able to help the kid getting their first tattoo all the way up to the older folks that want to come in and get something—and everyone in between.”

Joe credits his former colleagues for providing strong mentorship that he has brought to Alpha 85. He worked in a shop with two artists who had been tattooing for more than 40 and 20 years, respectively. It was under their tutelage where Joe learned the three priorities when doing a tattoo.

Photo: Contributed

“Solid line work, solid colour and smooth shading,” Joe says. “If your outline sucks, the rest sucks. Think of it like a house. If the foundation’s not strong, it’s gonna fall down. So your outline is your foundation, and then from that you build.

“Whether it’s colour or black and gray, it needs to be solid. If you do a rose and only one rose petal stays red and the rest didn’t, that's not very good quality. So solid colour filling, smooth gradient shading. None of this dotted, stipply looking stuff, because that's just looks choppy, rushed.”

The couple’s commitment to their craft extends beyond the studio walls. When wildfires ravaged the surrounding hillsides last summer, Alpha 85 Tattoo stepped up to support the community. It held two days of flash tattoos and raised more than $4,000 that it donated to the Anarchist Mountain, Osoyoos and Oliver fire departments. This summer Alpha 85 will welcome some of its most talented tattoo artist friends to the studio for some guest spotting.

Alpha 85 Tattoo will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on May 18 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be an open house for the public, complete with treats from local vendors like Queen of the South Charcuterie, Junction 3 Coffee House and Oliver Eats.

Visitors can explore Joe’s portfolio, which spans a range of styles, from vibrant colour to classic black and grey. The studio recently launched a website, offering a glimpse into its artistic vision and welcoming atmosphere.

Alpha 85 Tattoo is located in the upstairs unit at 8318 Main St.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.