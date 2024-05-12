Two gorgeous Central Okanagan homes available in 2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery

Contributed

It’s time to let yourself dream.

All you need is a ticket and a little bit of Lady Luck, and the next thing you know you could be living in one of nine luxury homes. Two of them are located in the heart of the Okanagan.

You can win the home of your dreams through the 2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery, which is operated each year by VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Tickets are currently on sale until July 11, 2024, or until tickets are sold out.

Every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting funds for essential services at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre and Vancouver Community Health Services, while also backing burn fund initiatives that help burn and trauma survivors province-wide.

“The Hometown Heroes Lottery plays a crucial role in supporting survivor services and essential programs for burn survivors of all ages,” BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund executive director Jeff Sauvé says. “With your participation in the lottery, you are directly contributing to the enhancement of care and support for burn survivors and their families across the province and addressing their diverse needs. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

All nine Grand Prize home packages are worth between $2.4 million and $2.5 million, or the winner can take $2.2 million in tax-free cash. Participants can also purchase tickets to win over $3 million in prizes, including daily cash prizes, a thrilling 50/50 jackpot and a total of more than 2,700 prizes that up for grabs as well.

The two Okanagan homes are in Lake Country and on Westbank First Nation land.

The Lake Country Villas home, whose prize package is valued at $2.5 million, is the epitome of luxurious living. The architectural masterpiece boasts three bedrooms plus a den, two and a half bathrooms and spans an expansive 3,019 square feet, complete with a spacious two-car garage. It boasts a modern farmhouse design that seamlessly blends elegance with functionality.

Stepping into this sanctuary, you’re greeted by panoramic views of iconic Okanagan Lake in all of its natural splendour. Surrounded by orchards, lush vineyards and acclaimed wineries, the allure of this location is irresistible. Whether you’re drawn to the vibrant arts and cultural scene, the allure of beachfront parks or the promise of endless recreational opportunities, Lake Country offers it all.

If the home itself wasn’t enough, the lucky winner will also receive an additional $55,000 cash for furnishing their new abode, a 2024 BMW X5 XDrive50e to cruise through the scenic landscapes and a whopping $575,000 in cash—truly the cherry on top of an already extraordinary package.

The display home is open Friday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.?

If you want to be a little closer to the action, you can indulge in the pinnacle of luxury living at The Waterfront at Westrich Bay, located on the Westside. The exclusive villa is a sanctuary of opulence, boasting three bedrooms, five bathrooms and a sprawling 2,511 square feet of exquisitely designed living space. Perched majestically on the hillside overlooking the serene Okanagan Lake, each morning dawns with panoramic vistas that paint the sky in hues of tranquil beauty.

Step into your own slice of paradise as you ascend to the 588 square feet private rooftop terrace, a haven of relaxation and entertainment offering commanding views of downtown Kelowna. Immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of the hot tub, allowing worries to melt away amidst the whispers of the gentle breeze. With a two-car garage providing convenience and security for your vehicles, and a coveted two-year private marina boat moorage package, every aspect of coastal living is seamlessly integrated into this luxurious retreat.

This package, which is valued at $2.5 million, also offers a $75,000 boat cash prize, promising endless adventures on the azure waters of Okanagan Lake.

The other grand prize homes are located in South Surrey, Vancouver, Courtenay, Sooke, Chilliwack, Burnaby and Langley.

There is still plenty of time to get into the Early Bird draw, where the winner will have their choice of a 2024 Tesla Model Y and 2024 Kia Niro Electric Vehicle Wave, 10 years of vacations plus $20,000 spending money, or $125,000 cash. The Early Bird deadline is June 27, 2024.

Ticket prices for the Hometown Heroes Lottery range from $75 for a three-pack to $500 for a 40-pack. Tickets can be purchased online at 2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery, by phone at 604-648-4376 or 1-866-597-4376, or in person at any London Drugs location.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.