Kuipers Peak: A premier living experience in Kelowna's Upper Mission

Building on the extraordinary success of its initial phase, developer Emil Anderson Properties and builder Dilworth Homes are thrilled to announce the release of the final 16 units at Kuipers Peak, a distinguished semi-detached townhouse community in the serene Upper Mission area of Kelowna.

The announcement follows the rapid sell-out of the first 16 units last spring, underscoring the high demand for luxurious, yet comfortable living among downsizers and retirees.

Kuipers Peak has been meticulously designed to cater to those seeking a tranquil lifestyle that blends modern living with the beauty of nature. The newly released units feature innovative floor plans, ensuring privacy and quiet that surpass expectations. Residents can enjoy breathtaking views of the Thomson Flats and unparalleled access to outdoor activities including hiking, biking, and extensive trails directly connecting to the community.

These exclusive homes offer two elegant designer colour schemes, allowing homeowners to personalize their space to suit their tastes. Additionally, a carefully selected list of options and upgrades is available to enhance the living experience further.

For those eager to move without delay, Kuipers Peak also offers a limited number of quick possession homes with a variety of floor plans and colour schemes to choose from, fully complete and ready for immediate occupancy.

With both options available to purchase for only 5% down, there’s a home at Kuipers Peak for every type of buyer.

“Our aim with Kuipers Peak was to create a community that not only meets but exceeds the desires of those looking to downsize without compromising on quality or access to nature,” says Colton Higgins, director of sales and marketing at Emil Anderson Properties.

“The success of the first phase validated our vision, and we are excited to offer even more with our final units. We believe Kuipers Peak is not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.”

For long-time residents of Upper Mission, Kuipers Peak presents an appealing opportunity to downsize to a "right-sized” home.

The community offers elegantly designed homes that optimize space without sacrificing luxury or functionality. These homes provide the perfect balance for those looking to simplify their lifestyle without leaving the neighbourhood they’ve grown to love.

By choosing a home at Kuipers Peak, residents can enjoy the benefits of a modern, efficient home that still offers privacy, community, and incredible views, all while reducing upkeep, leaving them with more time to enjoy the amenities and natural beauty that the Upper Mission area has to offer.

Every home at Kuipers Peak also comes with the reassurance of Dilworth Homes' comprehensive customer-care program. The program offers a robust warranty, ensuring that each home adheres to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

For those interested in exploring the possibilities at Kuipers Peak, the community’s new show home provides a glimpse into the quality and potential of both the quick possession and semi-custom homes. The show home is located at 17-796 Kuipers Crescent.

Visitors can experience the serene atmosphere and luxurious living options that make Kuipers Peak a top choice for homeowners in Kelowna.

For more information go to the Kuipers Peak website.

