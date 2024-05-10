Eldorado Resort's patios are ready for you to eat, drink and soak up some sun

Photo: Contributed

The temperatures are on the rise this weekend, which means Eldorado Resort patios are the place to be.

The gorgeous outdoor spaces at both of the resort’s restaurants—Lakeside Dining and Maestro’s Mediterranean—are both open and will welcome you as the temperatures soar, offering the perfect places to sip, dine and soak up the sun.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our patios at Eldorado Resort,” general manager Jessica Pearce says. “At Lakeside Dining at Hotel Eldorado we are igniting the spirit of summer and ‘The Spirit of the El.’ Our sizzling temperatures and lakeside gardens set the stage for a revival in the art of outdoor cooking.

“Rooted in tradition yet blazing with innovation, our barbecue experience has evolved into a quintessential part of British summer culture. From sourcing the finest meats to infusing the flavours of whisky-kissed wood and fire, we celebrate the essence of camaraderie and culinary delight at Lakeside Dining.”

Meanwhile, Maestro’s at Manteo invites guests to indulge in the rich flavours of the Mediterranean against the backdrop of Okanagan Lake. The newly debuted summer menu features light summer fare, perfectly complemented by the reintroduction of the pet-friendly terrace.

That’s right. As you savour your delicious meal, your furry companions can enjoy specially crafted treats from the dedicated dog menu, with proceeds supporting the BC SPCA. Winston, the director of pet relations, often makes appearances to enjoy a “pupacino” on hot summer days, adding to the atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.

Hotel Eldorado’s boardwalk dining patio opened last weekend, which means you can pick your spot to soak up breathtaking views of the lake and mountains.

You can look forward to tantalizing new additions to the summer menus at both venues. From fresh salads and handhelds to sumptuous entrees like beef tomahawk and BC ling cod puttanesca, there’s something to please every palate. And let’s not forget the refreshing cocktails, slush drinks and zero-proof options to complement the dining experience.

As the season unfolds, Eldorado Resort invites guests to visit their websites at maestroskelowna.com and hoteleldoradokelowna.com/dining for updates and to plan their visit. With the patios operating on a first-come, first-served basis and weather dependent, it’s time to embrace the spirit of summer at Eldorado Resort.

