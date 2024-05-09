Trail Appliances will take your outdoor living and barbecue grilling to new heights

Photo: Trail Appliances

When you think of Trail Appliances, you might think of ovens, dishwashers and dryers.

There is so much more, however, and that includes outdoor living. Spring has sprung, so it’s time to let Trail Appliances turn your outdoor living area into your happy space.

Trail’s client advisors, like Shawn Pitcher, not only know inside and out the barbecues they sell, but they use them as well.

“We enjoy our cooking, let’s put it that way,” Pitcher says. “A lot of us here all cook, and that’s where we put our love into the pieces that we are talking about."

Pitcher is even known to offer his own personal homemade barbecue sauce recipe to his customers upon request with their purchase.

While Trail Appliances may not be solely recognized as a barbecue destination, it boasts an impressive selection of premium brands, catering to the discerning tastes of their clientele.

Among the high-end lines offered by Trail Appliances are Lynx, Wolf Cooking and DCS, which stand out as top sellers. However, Pitcher highlights Napoleon, Weber, and Traeger as the most sought-after units among customers. Napoleon in particular has gained traction in the Canadian market due to its locally made status, offering a blend of affordability and quality. Notably, Napoleon’s commitment to customer service, including online tutorials and parts support, enhances the overall consumer experience.

Trail Appliances provides not only a diverse range of barbecues but also offers customization options, including custom-built cabinets and prefab solutions through Napoleon. This flexibility enables customers to tailor their outdoor cooking spaces to their specific needs without the hassle of hiring additional contractors.

Contrary to perception, Trail Appliances has a robust presence in the outdoor cooking segment, with a focus on both custom builds and ready-to-use models. Pitcher highlights the company’s competitive pricing, which consistently offers value to customers.

In addition to Napoleon, Trail Appliances collaborates closely with Traeger, recognizing its dedicated following and unique capabilities. Traeger’s precision and consistency in temperature control make it a standout option for enthusiasts seeking an effortless cooking experience. Its versatility as an accurate oven further enhances its appeal, allowing users to confidently prepare a wide range of dishes with minimal monitoring.

Pitcher emphasizes the convenience and ease of use associated with Traeger grills, noting their ability to alleviate the common challenges of outdoor cooking, such as temperature fluctuations and constant monitoring. With Traeger, users can enjoy a "set and forget" approach, freeing themselves from the constraints of traditional barbecue cooking.

“You don’t get that heavy, heavy smoke,” Pitcher says. “You still have that natural wood flavouring to it, but you can control that and it’s amazing to cook on. It’s a very different method, but a lot of people are opening up to that whole enjoyment of it.”

This month is a great time to check out everything Trail Appliances has to offer when it comes to outdoor living and getting the most out of Okanagan living. Trail's Kelowna showroom is at 2637 Enterprise Way, and the company's new??????? outlet centre is open at 100-2105 Matrix Cres. Trail Appliances is holding a Customer Appreciation Sale until May 22, and Pitcher is inviting everyone to visit a Trail location to see what it can do for your outdoor lifestyle this summer and beyond.

More information about Trail Appliances can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.