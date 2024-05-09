YMCA Camps, and Child and Youth programs teach valuable skills to children

Photo: Contributed

Since 1991, generations of locals have fond memories of growing up in Y camps and recreational programs.

For some kids, the Y provides a fun place to play, but for others, like James*, it means so much more. The eight-year-old had a tough Grade 2 year, and he was withdrawing more and more with each passing day.

“Last year I didn’t like going to school,” James says. “I was being picked on and spent recess avoiding other kids. I felt like no one ever wanted to play with me, and I was scared to try and make friends.”

So his mom, Erin*, registered him in a YMCA camp during the summer.

“Grade 2 was a tough year. James really struggled,” Erin says. “He didn’t have any real friends and came home defeated and upset every day. All he wanted to do was stay home and play video games; it was the only thing that brought him joy.

“He was becoming a little obsessed, which only isolated him even more. I felt heartbroken and helpless. To try and get him out of the house, I enrolled James in a YMCA camp, but I was very nervous about how he would fit in.”

Erin’s fears melted away when she saw James walk in the front door.

“I remember him coming home a different kid after the first day of summer camp,” she says. “It was the first time in a long time that he was excited to tell me about his day and a new friend he had made. James had a light in his eye that I hadn't seen in a very, very long time. He got to try some new activities, connected with the counsellors, and started fresh with a new group of kids. It was exactly what he needed. I felt so relieved that we finally had a huge win.”

The YMCA continues to grow and offer even more fun and inclusive day camps for children ages 3-12. Held at multiple locations around Kelowna, YMCA Summer Day Camps provide children with opportunities to make friends, enhance confidence, build healthy habits and learn new skills.

It sure worked for James.

“The counsellors encouraged me to try games that no one had ever invited me to play at school,” he says. “They included me and taught me how to join in with the other kids, which used to be scary to me. It helped me make new friends. I used to think I wasn’t good enough or fast enough, but now I jump in and have fun with kids at school, too.”

James came out of his shell, and in the following school year he joined soccer and track and field teams. He even chided his mom for registering him too late for the YMCA spring break camps that were held earlier this year. Now the family is busy trying to manage all the activities he wants to do instead of worrying about how to get him more involved.

“James has come out of his shell, and it’s a joy to witness his newfound happiness and the friendships he’s forming,” Erin says. “I believe that it’s the YMCA camp that helped develop his confidence.”

YMCA Camps, and Child and Youth programs create connections, boost confidence, foster a sense of belonging, encourage achievement, reduce stress, build resiliency and improve mental well-being, which are all essential when it comes to helping kids thrive, especially during times of struggle.

If you would like to see your children experience similar joy this summer, visit the YMCA website here. Monetary help is available through the YMCA Financial Assistance program for those who are facing barriers. You can help send a kid like James to camp; please consider donating to the YMCA's Financial Assistance program by visiting its website here.

* names have been changed to protect family's privacy

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.