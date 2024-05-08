The Waterfront at Westrich Bay offers luxurious homes, no BC short-term rental rules

Photo: The Waterfront at Westrich Bay

The first two phases of The Waterfront at Westrich Bay are 72% sold out, and momentum is picking up now that the province’s short-term rental rules have kicked into effect.

Westrich Bay is located on Westbank First Nation land, which means the B.C. short-term rental rules do not apply. That is just another reason why buyers are flocking to what is going to be one of the most luxurious developments on the Westside.

The development, which is located on the shores of Okanagan Lake, will consist of 52 luxury villas, and every one of them will have stunning views of the lake from their own private rooftop terraces. The homes are situated on 800 feet of white sand beach to which residents will enjoy the convenience of direct access.

The luxurious lifestyle for those living in Westrich Bay will not end there. A 350-slip marina will be built off the old ferry wharf that was used to shuttle vehicles back and forth across the lake. Those who purchase homes in the development will be given first dibs on marina slips, making this development the definition of turn-key living.

“Our biggest selling feature is we have the marina,” Westrich Bay sales manager Cole Killeen says. “Every single purchaser, whether it’s a condo, townhouse or villa, can get a marina slip. That’s been huge.”

You need to act quickly if you want one of the waterfront homes, however, as there are only two remaining. For those seeking spacious elegance, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouses offer a haven of comfort and style. Priced at $1.299 million, these 1,936 square-foot abodes boast ample space for families or entertaining. If that weren’t enough, they all have hot tubs on their patios for those beautiful evenings under the stars.

Photo: The Waterfront at Westrich Bay

Another fantastic option is the Westrich Bay bungalows, all of which feature private pools in the backyard that are an impressive size of 18 by nine feet. The homes start at $850,000 and go up to $1.1 million.

“One of the nice parts about the bungalows is they’re entirely made of concrete,” Killeen says. “So they’re going to be a really soundproof structure.”

The resort-styled community is located just north of the W.R. Bennett Bridge on the western shore of the lake, directly across from Kelowna and just eight minutes from downtown.

The development will feature an array of amenities, including an over-sized gym for residents, concierge service, golf simulators, a games room, yoga room and massage room, an 85-foot infinity pool and a residents’ lounge, as well as entertainment opportunities for the entire family. Westrich Bay will not leave its residents wanting more.

The villas will feature top-class finishings and amenities, such as double car garages, luxurious custom interiors featuring porcelain countertops, fireplaces, hardwood floors as standard, smart home ready with speakers already installed in the ceilings and the upper deck to facilitate home entertainment systems. Some of the townhouses will have four-storey elevators.

Those who have already purchased homes cannot wait for them to be ready so they can move into their piece of paradise.

“They’re just very excited for it,” Killeen says. “They’re calling me and asking, ‘Where are we at?’ It's just the countdown now. We’re all getting excited, including myself.”

More information about The Waterfront at Westrich Bay can be found on its website here.

Photo: The Waterfront at Westrich Bay

