Integrated Solar Solutions has plan to power your business with sunlight

Imagine, for a second, you were able to buy as much gas as you wanted when it was 25 cents a litre a few decades ago.

That would be pretty sweet, wouldn’t it?

Well, you can essentially do that right now when it comes to powering your home or business. When you purchase a system from Integrated Solar Solutions, you are essentially buying power for the rest of your life at the price it is today.

“FortisBC and BC Hydro both increased their rates substantially this year,” Integrated Solar Solutions founder Jeremy Levee says. “FortisBC increased their electricity rate almost seven percent this year. That’s another reason to look into the solar.”

Integrated Solar Solutions has been busy installing elite systems all over the Interior, from Hope to Golden, from 100 Mile House to Osoyoos, and everywhere in between. Integrated will come to your residence for a consultation with a 3D model that has been specifically designed for your house. Levee and the rest of the team know the industry inside and out, which means they know what every inch of every panel can do for your home.

Even if your home is surrounded by trees, it does not close the door on solar panels. Levee and the Integrated team have found ground mounts to be a popular alternative for those who have sunny spots on their property.

Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation offers 0% interest loans of up to $40,000 for residential systems, and many have been taking advantage of that benefit.

One aspect of solar power financing that is currently flying under the radar, according to Levee, is the one for businesses. The government is offering a 30% investment tax credit for any Canadian corporation that takes advantage of solar power.

“The government’s giving you an interest free loan of 40,000 dollars and then for commercial is the incentive of a 30 percent investment tax credit,” Levee says. “Why wouldn’t you buy solar?”

Several businesses have been taking advantage of the tax credit and of Integrated Solar Solutions’ vast experience and knowledge in the industry. Levee’s team recently completed a large project where the entire roof of a business was covered in panels. If a business has sunny space anywhere on its property, Integrated can get it on the path to solar reliance and the savings that come with it.

“The payback and math makes real good sense,” Levee says.

Integrated’s systems come with a 25-year full parts and labour warranty, and the life expectancy of its high quality equipment is 30 to 40 years anyway.

To learn more about Integrated Solar Solutions, visit its website here.

