Alchemy Bread Company product of one man's passion for making food

When Myroslav Pomazan was growing up in Ukraine, he often found himself helping out in his grandparents’ greenhouse.

It’s the big reason why he is “crazy” about food.

“They grew absolutely everything—any kind of a veggie, any kind of a fruit—and there was always so much of it that in order for it not to go to waste we preserved it,” Pomazan says. “And then occasionally we would make our own alcohol, our own sausages, meats and things like that. So this is where my love and passion for food comes from.”

Pomazan was passionate about food, but he took a much different path when it came to making a living. He worked in the computer and software industry, which is about as far away from food as you can get.

He could not stay away from food forever, however, because he now owns Kelowna’s Alchemy Bread Company. The running joke is everyone made their own bread during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pomazan was no exception, but he’s one of the very few who turned a pandemic hobby into a business.

As luck would have it, he found a German bakery for sale on the internet. It was part of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market with its famous yellow bread bus, it had plenty of production space on McCurdy Place. Alchemy Bread Company was able to hit the ground running.

A few loaves during the pandemic became hundreds of loaves a week. Pomazan says proper fermentation is what makes Alchemy’s bread stand out from the rest. All products are made from scratch using natural ingredients. Alchemy specializes in long-fermented sourdough breads, which provide great flavour and increased digestibility, minimizing unpleasant symptoms like bloating and cramps.

“The industry is just plagued with everything that’s fast and makes money fast, because time is money, as we all know,” Pomazan says. “But the thing with bread is the longer you ferment it or the slower you ferment it as well, the better the outcome usually is and the better the bread is for you as well. This is where the true alchemy happens.”

In February 2024 Pomazan opened Alchemy Bread’s sister business, Polene Bakery & Bistro, located at 101-1125 Bernard Ave., which serves made from scratch hearty sandwiches, an assortment of treats, Alchemy’s sourdough and offers products from local artisan food producers. Same as with Alchemy Bread, Polene’s philosophy is to take quality ingredients and turn them into simple and delicious recipes.

Besides Polene Bakery & Bistro and Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, you can find the delicious sourdough loaves at the company’s retail partners. Alchemy has partnered with Nature’s Fare, Peter’s Independent Grocer and Ready to Cook in Kelowna as well as local fruit and veggies stands Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna and TABA Farms in East Kelowna. You can also find it in Nature’s Fare stores in West Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops, Simply Delicious and Swan Lake Market in Vernon and Beat. Patisserie in Lake Country.

Alchemy’s bread can also be found in several Kelowna restaurants, including Oak + Cru in Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

