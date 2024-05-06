Deadline for first fabulous Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery early-bird prize is today

Photo: Forest River Monday is your last chance to win this early-bird prize. You do not want to miss out.

There are two excellent early-bird prizes up for grabs in the 2024 Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery, and if you want to win one of them you will need to act immediately.

The two early-bird prizes are a 2023 Forest River r-pod travel trailer and a 2023 Polaris Ultimate RZR Trail S off-road vehicle. The deadline to get into the r-pod travel trailer drawing is today (Monday, May 6) at 11:59 p.m. If you don’t have your ticket by that time, you will not be in the May 15 draw for the trailer.

The purchase deadline for the Polaris is June 3, and the winner will be revealed on June 12.

The r-pod, which is valued at $49,515.20, has been the pioneering the retro lightweight trailer since 2009, exemplifying the principle that form follows function. Its distinctive shape and durable Azdel construction make the RPT171 the best-selling floor plan, boasting a manageable weight of just 2,667 pounds. This makes it easy to tow, and its high clearance allows access to secluded backwoods camping sites.

The RPT171 model comes fully equipped with all the modern conveniences one could need for a comfortable outing. It features 15-inch off-road tires, a comfortable RV queen bed, roof air conditioning, refrigerator, furnace, bathroom facilities with a hot water shower, a stove top, a convection microwave and LED TV.

Photo: Contributed

In addition to the trailer, there’s the thrill of the RZR Trail S, which is designed to enhance every off-road adventure. It combines quick acceleration and nimble handling with a plush suspension for all-day comfort, offering an unmatched trail-riding experience in a 60-inch stance. The vehicle, which is valued at $33,371.52, is celebrated as the most comfortable, best handling and quickest accelerating 60-inch trail side-by-side available, with unrestricted trail capabilities.

The best part about buying a ticket now is you will be eligible for every goodie up for grabs, including the stunning grand prize home, which embodies comfort and elegance. Airy front and back porches set a welcoming tone, leading into a beautifully designed space that balances modern living with classic touches. The ground floor is a testament to open-plan living with a seamlessly integrated kitchen, dining and living area, alongside a convenient primary bedroom and office setup. The layout ensures everything needed for daily life is accessible on one level, making it perfect for a range of lifestyles.

One ticket also gets you into the draws for the impressive list of 22 bonus prizes valued at over $142,000, including five vacation packages and a 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“You don’t have to buy an extra ticket,” Kamloops Y spokesman Bryce Herman says. “You don’t have to do anything. These are just all bonus add-ons. And everybody is eligible for every one of them. If they win one, they go back into the draw. We leave you in for every single one of the prizes.

“The only guarantee I can give anybody is if you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance. That’s a guarantee.”

You can also purchase tickets for the 50/50 draw, which has already surpassed $500,000 and guarantees the winner will pocket at least $250,000.

Proceeds from the lottery support various Kamloops YMCA programs, with a recent focus on mental health initiatives.

The final sales for the lottery will close on June 19 at 11:59 p.m., with the draw for the dream home, bonus prizes and 50/50 scheduled for June 26 at 9 a.m.

Purchase your tickets here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.