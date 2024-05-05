Enjoy songs from country's iconic female musicians when The Country Divas tour Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The sounds of some of country’s greatest female singers will be echoing throughout Okanagan Valley in early June.

Moon Coin Productions is bringing its latest uplifting and engaging production to Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops over the span of three days.

The Country Divas is a sensational show that features an all-female cast singing the hits of country music’s female legends. You will definitely find yourself singing along to the tunes of Shania Twain, Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Reba McIntyre, Faith Hill and The Chicks.

“What makes this show really special is it’s an all-female cast, which is very unique and special in its own right,” co-producer and performer Jeanette O’Keeffe says. “The objective of this show is to celebrate the iconic women in country music. It’s a genre that’s primarily dominated by men, so it is special in the way that we’re highlighting and spotlighting the powerful, iconic women of country music.”

Photo: Contributed

O’Keeffe, who sings the hits of Twain, Cline and Ronstadt, says the show is “exciting, colourful, energetic and engaging,” with lots of dazzling costumes, electrifying dancers and fascinating multimedia. The talented Marlie Collins, meanwhile, sings the songs of Parton, McIntyre, Hill and The Chicks.

Moon Coin Productions is a Vancouver-based company run by O’Keeffe and her husband, Jonas Falle. It has been creating and producing high-calibre stage shows and tribute acts for more 20 years. With a mission to “promote human connection and spread as much love, joy and positivity as possible,” Moon Coin’s portfolio includes acclaimed shows like the ABBA tribute ABRA Cadabra and the Eagles tribute Take It to the Limit—both of which will be coming to the Okanagan later this year.

The Country Divas will be performed at Kelowna Community Theatre on June 2, at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on June 3 and at Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on June 4.

“We’re there to bring joy to people and uplift people with some really great music,” O’Keeffe says. “It’s a very interactive, engaging show. We’re wanting people to sing along with us, and we really want to connect with the audience and make them feel a part of the show.

“We want to give people the hits that they recognize and make everyone feel good and happy. There’s a lot of laughs, a lot of sentimental moments as well. There are a lot of dimensions to the show.”

Tickets for The Country Divas can be found here, while more information about Moon Coin Productions can be found on its website here or on its social channels at @MoonCoinLive.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.