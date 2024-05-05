Terrace Restaurant reopens on Mother's Day weekend with delicious new menus

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Valley’s premier al fresco winery culinary experience returns for the season, with exciting custom menu options and Terrace-exclusive wines.

Perched elegantly above Okanagan Lake, the Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate welcomes back guests for an unforgettable season. Executive chef Patrick Gayler and the culinary team introduce new menus, tailored to enhance your dining experience.

Photo: Contributed

An updated menu format at dinner allows guests to add additional dishes.

“This is an exciting evolution that gives our guests more selection and the ability to customize their dining experience,” Gayler says.

With a commitment to locally sourced ingredients, the seasonal menus are thoughtfully paired with Mission Hill’s award-winning wines, including Terrace-exclusive wines.

Re-opening on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 11, celebrate the start of the summer season with exquisite dishes that showcase the vibrant flavours of the Okanagan Valley. From crisp salads to succulent entrees, each dish is a testament to the dedication to showcasing the best of the region’s bounty. Whether you’re seeking lunch with a view, an elevated dining experience or a relaxed evening of small bites and wine, the Terrace Restaurant invites you for an unforgettable culinary journey amidst the beauty of the Okanagan landscape.

More information about the Terrace Restaurant can be found on its website here, and you can book your delicious experience here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.