Predator Ridge to use SenseNet technology to detect wildfires well in advance

Predator Ridge might just be the safest community in B.C. when it comes to wildfire protection.

Thanks to its investment in SenseNet, a technology that offers rapid wildfire detection capabilities, Predator Ridge will be able to protect critical infrastructure and valuable properties like never before.

As part of a two-year pilot project initiated in August 2022, the City of Vernon joined forces with SenseNet, Vernon Rescue Fire Services, Government of Canada, Innovate BC and Rider Ventures. A network of sensors, gateways and cameras in areas prone to wildfires were installed, creating a protective fire detection perimeter around the city. Predator Ridge, one of the pilot’s test sites, has had the opportunity to evaluate its effectiveness in detecting early signs of fire.

"Our investment in SenseNet technology reflects our dedication to the safety and well-being of our residents, setting a new standard in residential safety by proactively addressing the escalating threat of wildfires in our region,” Predator Ridge senior vice-president Brad Pelletier says.

Throughout the pilot, the SenseNet technology has undergone extensive testing, consistently demonstrating remarkable accuracy and speed in providing real-time data essential for emergency response and public safety. Predator Ridge has signed on to install more than 100 sensors, five gateways and five cameras providing a comprehensive network of safety around the entire perimeter of the Predator Ridge community.

“When we get fuel mitigation and early detection right, and have an adequate response, the fires typically go out while they are still manageable,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind says. “Early detection is also key for moving people out of the way when fast moving fires do occur. These tests will provide for system validation in a controlled setting and for fine tuning as needed.”

SenseNet’s nodes detect the earliest signs of wildfires using gas sensing and thermal imaging, providing crucial time for response. The system is monitored and managed through Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Emergency Management, offering real-time fire information and enhancing early fire detection for quick incident response.

SenseNet’s wildfire detection and management platform integrates artificial intelligence with data from sensors, cameras, satellites, and weather inputs for rapid detection and predictive analysis of wildfire behaviour.

“Our proven solution is unique in the world in terms of detection speed and accuracy and can detect fires even in their smouldering phases when there is no flame or smoke signature,” SenseNet CEO Hamed Noori says.

“Our technology is a tool. The real champions are the forward-thinking leaders and fire departments who utilize these tools to enhance their capabilities in this new era of increasingly severe wildfires.”

More information about the SenseNet project at Predator Ridge can be found on its website here.

