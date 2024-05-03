Oakwyn Realty continues BC expansion with acquisition of Sage Executive Group

Photo: Contributed

In a significant expansion of its operations, Oakwyn Realty is set to reshape the real estate market in the Okanagan with its latest acquisition.

Oakwyn, a real estate brokerage renowned for its innovative technology, collaborative culture and a unique approach to real estate, has acquired Okanagan-based Sage Executive Group Real Estate Companies. This move integrates more than 100 seasoned local real estate agents from Sage into Oakwyn’s growing team, marking a notable progression in their joint journey.

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us by the agents of Sage, and we look forward to the collective success that lies ahead,” Oakwyn Realty co-founder Morgan Browne says. “We believe in the local market and the agents in the Okanagan, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The transaction reflects a shared commitment to core values of integrity, professionalism and a deep-seated passion for positively impacting community life. The strategic expansion not only enhances the service offerings to clients but also extends Oakwyn’s presence across B.C., adding to its already robust network that includes top-selling offices in Greater Vancouver and other locations such as Victoria, Nanaimo, North Shore, Vancouver West, Vancouver Downtown, Tri-Cities, Burnaby and Fraser Valley.

Oakwyn arrived in the Okanagan last June when it opened an office in downtown Kelowna, and now it is already expanding its presence in the valley.

“For the agents of Sage Realty, this acquisition represents a new chapter filled with exciting opportunities for professional growth and development,” Sage owner-broker Nadine Westgate says. “As part of the Oakwyn services, sellers and buyers will gain access to a wealth of resources, innovative marketing and a supportive network across B.C. that elevates real estate services.

“We wanted to make a quantum leap. At Oakwyn, this will be truly possible.”

Key to Oakwyn’s philosophy is the mantra “Work hard, stay humble,” which permeates every aspect of its operations. The acquisition is celebrated as a union of aligned values and visions, promising a brighter future for the Okanagan real estate market. The company, headquartered in Vancouver but with its primary Okanagan office in downtown Kelowna at 473 Bernard Ave., is committed to working closely with local communities to ensure sustained prosperity and growth.

This expansion is poised to bring innovative marketing resources, enhanced professional development opportunities for agents and a supportive network that elevates the quality of real estate services in the region. Oakwyn’s leadership heralds this acquisition as a milestone that not only promises collective success but also underlines a strong belief in the local market’s potential.

As Oakwyn Realty continues to deepen its investment in the Okanagan, it maintains its focus on people-first practices, ensuring that its community engagement and development efforts are geared towards creating lasting impacts for generations to come.

