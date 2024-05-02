Newcomer to Vernon opens two businesses to help city's seniors thrive

Photo: Contributed

When Amy Zeng first visited Vernon, she fell in love with the Okanagan and felt an immediate connection.

This prompted her to move to Vernon and start a franchise business called QualiCare Home Care. Zeng has a deeply held belief that we need to give back to our senior population in whatever way we feel called to do so. Her way is to offer care services to make our seniors lives more comfortable, independent and safe. She knows that most seniors desire to remain in their own homes, comfortable in their own environment, and safe in the knowledge that they can count on QualiCare to provide for all of those things.

Working with the clients gives a sense of pride and confidence because it also gives the families peace of mind. Often times the families are not located near their senior family, so they look for qualified people to take care of them. QualiCare gives that peace of mind in that they are insured and bonded, and the staff are well vetted before they are hired.

The staff members range from registered nurses to qualified caregivers so the company can provide for any kind of services that include daily tasks, household management, companionship, outings and family care co-ordination as well as specialized care like Alzheimer’s, dementia, hospice and palliative, and those going from the hospital to their home.

Zeng did research on the company before becoming involved, because she wanted to make sure the principles matched hers. Once she decided they were a good fit, she jumped in with excitement. She wanted to be able to offer services to all those who need them, so she started the franchise as well as her clinic called Alpine Holistic Health, also located in Vernon and easily accessible to all. Alpine offers the holistic treatment combination of Chinese massage and acupuncture. Both practices are well known for their effectiveness in easing pain and discomfort.

Zeng has an eye to the future of home care, so she would also like to offer a home-care aide program to some of her employees, who have years of experience but not the certification that would allow them to provide enhanced care.

Alpine Holistic Health, which is located at 3314 30 St., was launched largely because of Zeng’s passion for the holistic treatment that has helped her in recent years. She suffered from neurogenic dysphagia, which makes swallowing difficult, but an acupuncturist fixed the issue within seven visits.

Then, after suffering a shoulder injury that prevented her from lifting her right arm over her head, she got both acupuncture and Chinese massage treatment. Problem solved, and she was fascinated with the alternative health-care measures.

“If they come here for their first massage, they will become returning clients,” Zeng says. “I really have faith in this business, because Vernon has a lot of senior people. When people get a little older, they can feel stiff, uncomfortable and sometimes experience quite a bit of pain. They also can have difficulty sleeping and become restless.

“But then they can come to us and can get treated. This treatment is truly holistic with a goal of not having to take drugs to get through the day.”

Zeng’s businesses are her way of contributing to the community that she has come to love. Whether through providing critical home care services or offering holistic treatments at her clinic, her goal is to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Vernon.

