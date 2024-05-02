Public invited to Tallus Ridge Parade of New Homes this weekend

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna is expected to welcome approximately 12,000 new residents by 2040, according to the West Kelowna Official Community Plan. Targeted to welcome a portion of this growth is the master-planned community of Tallus Ridge in Shannon Lake, which is being developed at a pace aligned with buyer demand.

One of West Kelowna’s most coveted communities, Tallus Ridge appeals to families, professionals and retirees alike, drawn to its serene natural surroundings and prime location. Situated just steps away from essential amenities for an enriching Okanagan lifestyle, including restaurants, golf courses, shopping, hiking and biking trails, wineries and beaches, Tallus Ridge embodies the quintessential Okanagan living experience. Its abundance of natural beauty, strong community ethos, recreational offerings and diverse real estate options make it an attractive prospect for discerning homebuyers.

The real estate market in Tallus Ridge offers a range of housing options, from townhomes to a variety of spacious family homes, ensuring there is a home ownership option for various preferences, price points and lifestyles.

Photo: Contributed

This upcoming weekend presents a unique opportunity to explore the allure of Tallus Ridge. The Tallus Ridge Parade of New Homes takes place Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m. Tour five brand new single-family homes and step inside Edge View, the newest boutique townhome community in the neighbourhood. Built by Tallus Ridge, these homes showcase innovative craftsmanship, thoughtful design and premium finishes, the hallmarks of the developer’s reputation.

“When you invest in one of our move-in-ready homes, you’re not only acquiring a residence built with attention to detail and quality craftsmanship but also a commitment to environmental sustainability,” general manager Damien Burggraeve says. “Each townhome at Edge View is voluntarily constructed to meet Step 3 or 4 of the BC Step Code for energy efficiency. The use of Logix insulated concrete forms for all party walls ensure that your home is both eco-friendly and exceptionally quiet.”

Phase 1 at Edge View presents three-storey homes starting at $729,900, with developer incentives of up to $45,000, and rancher walk-outs from $949,900, accompanied by developer incentives of up to $30,000. Furthermore, all remaining homes qualify for the expanded property transfer tax exemption for new builds, offering additional savings of up to $17,998.

“In addition to our townhomes, we invite you to explore our custom-built, single-family homes, which offer an elevated living experience with space for your growing family,” Burggraeve says.

All single-family homes featured in the tour boast more than 3,000 square feet of custom-designed living space and include two-storey homes and rancher walk-outs. Additionally, four of the homes offer one-bedroom legal suites.

“Every one of our homes, including both townhomes and single-family, surpass standard builders’ spec,” Burggraeve says. “We prioritize the design and construction details that transform a house into your beloved home.”

The Tallus Ridge Parade of New Homes runs May 4 and 5 from noon to 3 p.m. Tallus Ridge is located off Shannon Lake Road in West Kelowna. Here are the homes that will be open for you to visit, and you can download the map here:

26-2835 Canyon Crest Dr. (Edge View at Tallus Ridge show home)

1,608-1,991 sq ft | 3 Bed | 3 Bath

Prices from $729,900+ GST (ineligible for PTT)

1-2835 Canyon Crest Dr. (Edge View rancher walk-outs)

2,418 sq ft | 2 & 3 Bedroom plus flex | 3 Bathroom

Prices from $949,900 + GST (no PTT for eligible buyers)

2548 Pinnacle Ridge Dr. (Tallus Ridge lots and single-family show home)

3,057 sq ft. | 3 Bed | 3 Bath $1,599,900 + GST

2546 Pinnacle Ridge Dr.

3,515 sq ft | 6 Bed | 5 Bath | $1,398,000 + GST

2541 Pinnacle Ridge Dr.

3,417 sq ft | 6 Bed | 4 Bath | $1,489,999 + GST

2539 Pinnacle Ridge Dr.

3506 sq ft | 6 Bed | 4 Bath $1,498,999 + GST

2537 Pinnacle Ridge Dr.

3,427 sq ft | 6 Bed | 4 Bath | $1,474,999 + GST

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.