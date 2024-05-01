Penticton woman shares dementia journey to help support other people living with disease

Photo: Contributed

Key Alzheimer Society of B.C. fundraiser in communities across the Okanagan on May 26

One evening, in 2020, Laura Sager was closing the curtains in her home when she felt something grab her wrist and squeeze. She looked down and saw her forearm had turned black. When she shook her arm, the colour disappeared.

Laura knew something was wrong, but it would be a year before she was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia – a form of dementia characterized by abnormal deposits of a protein that form inside the brain’s nerve cells. The disease affects thinking and movement. It can also cause hallucinations.

“The diagnosis confirmed my suspicions,” Laura says. “To me, that’s just the way it is. You accept it and move forward.”

Laura is among the more than 85,000 people living with dementia in British Columbia. This May, people across the province will have the opportunity to help make a difference in the lives of people like Laura by raising funds for essential Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services.

Laura is being honoured at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, in Penticton for her contribution to the community and her desire to share her story to help other people affected by dementia.

Photo: Contributed The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is honouring Laura Sager at this year?s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer?s, presented by Go Auto,?in Penticton on Sunday, May 26.

Taking place in communities across B.C., including Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon on Sunday, May 26, proceeds from the event help provide critical supports for people affected by dementia while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease.

Among Laura’s large family—five generations in Penticton—she’s known for her sense of humour and positive outlook on life, traits that haven’t waned since her dementia journey began. Whether at family gatherings with more than 50 people, including her two daughters, Tina and Annette, or at an Alzheimer Society of B.C. support group, her unfaltering positivity and humour are appreciated.

“When my grandkids are asked who makes them laugh the most, they all say, ‘Grandma,’” Laura says. “I like to have fun.”

Her attitude extends to an openness with members of her support group, who love hearing about Laura’s hallucinations – visions she experiences with more curiosity than fear.

“I tell them stories like the one night when I sensed something on my pillow, looked up and saw three chickens with their heads bopping up and down walking near my headboard,” Laura says. “When I woke up in the morning, I looked for eggs but couldn’t find any!”

Laughing with her peers in the support group helps everyone connect and feel comfortable sharing their own experiences. When questions about Lewy body dementia come up, the group facilitator suggests members talk to Laura.

“She sees me as the expert,” Laura says. “I want to share my story so people can learn more about the disease.”

Adjusting to changes from the disease hasn’t always been easy. Laura tries to take things one day at a time. She understands she can’t change her situation, but does what she can to help herself and others around her, including making financial and legal arrangements, so her children will know what she wants and where to find important information later on in the journey.

While Laura continues to offer her help to other people living with dementia, she has also stopped driving and learned to accept help from others to get her where she needs to go.

“I can tell I’m declining but I try to stay positive,” Laura says. “I think receiving help from my family has brought us closer together.”

Laura hopes by sharing her story, more people will learn what Lewy body dementia is to better support people living with it. She feels grateful for her family, for the support the Alzheimer Society of B.C. has provided for her and the patient, kind community she’s lucky enough to live in. Like anyone, Laura struggles some days more than others. It’s her relentless positivity and sense of humour that gets her through the hard moments.

“I call my brain ‘The Rubik’s Cube,’” Laura says. “When I’m stuck, things go ‘click-click-click’ and then ‘The Rubik’s Cube’ comes together. I’m not hiding anything from anybody.”

To help make a difference in the lives of people like Laura on the dementia journey in your community, visit WalkForAlzheimers.ca.

If you are affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help. Call the First Link dementia helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzheimerbc.org.

YouTube