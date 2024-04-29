Road 13 Vineyards invites you to its tasting room for scenic sips this spring

Photo: Contributed

As spring blossoms across the Okanagan, Road 13 Vineyards has opened the doors of its tasting room for the season. Located in the picturesque South Okanagan near Oliver, the tasting room is open seven days a week, offering a unique blend of scenic sips and culinary delights.

From Monday through Thursday, guests can visit from noon to 4:30 p.m., and the hours get extended from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, providing the perfect backdrop for a leisurely spring outing.

You are welcome to visit any time, of course, but there are a few special evenings planned as well. They include:

Seasonal Selections

Embark on an organic tasting journey. Seasonal Selections feature four of Road 13’s most popular wines, each embodying the rich terroir and sustainable ethos of the South Okanagan. These wines are stories of Road 13’s commitment to growing good and doing right, poured into every glass.







Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia Night

Every other Thursday from 5-7 p.m., you are invited to Let’s Get Quizzical, an evening of trivia under the setting sun. Challenge your knowledge on all things wine and culinary, with delicious wine by the glass to help stir the senses and the intellect.







Local Grazing Board

Enhance any tasting experience with its Local Grazing Board. Ideal for two, this shared board is laden with seasonal offerings and is perfect for nibbling while you take in the stunning views of the vineyard.

It’s time to celebrate the season of renewal with great wine and even greater company.





For more information or to reserve your tasting, visit the Road 13 website or contact the winery at 250-498-8330.

