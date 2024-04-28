Restaurant at Liquidity reopens with delicious new menu from chef Josh Mueller

Photo: Contributed

Embark on a culinary journey that transcends time and tantalizes the senses as the grand reopening of the Restaurant at Liquidity takes place this spring. You are invited to embrace a haven where culinary excellence meets timeless elegance.

At the heart of the grand reopening is a commitment to simplicity that accentuates the beauty of each ingredient. Immerse yourself in a world where every element is thoughtfully curated, from the locally sourced produce to the perfectly paired wines from Liquidity’s renowned vineyards.

Prepare for a dining experience that defies convention, where every dish is a masterpiece and every moment is a celebration of Okanagan Falls. The restaurant’s culinary artisans, led by chef Josh Mueller, have meticulously crafted a menu that seamlessly blends innovation with tradition, promising a symphony of flavours that dance upon your palate.

Mueller is European born and has trained under Michelin star chefs.?He has been a leader in the kitchens of some of B.C.’s most inspired restaurants. With a resume including BauHaus, Relais & Châteaux, Bacchus and The Terrace at Mission Hill, he brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and experience. His dishes are as Instagram worthy as they are delectable.

“The Liquidity wines and the Okanagan Falls setting are phenomenal partners in creating wine inspired, locally sourced seasonal dishes,” Mueller says. “My goal at Liquidity will be to highlight the bounties of the Okanagan and complement the beautiful Liquidity wines.”

Liquidity Wines is located at 4720 Allendale Rd. in Okanagan Falls. Your seat at the table awaits, where memories are made, and moments become timeless.

