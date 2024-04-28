Automatic pool cover company keeps pace with growth through new apprenticeship programs, products and customer service software

Photo: Contributed

Ahead of a busy summer season, a local automatic pool cover company has made major updates to its internal organization and product offerings to meet the company’s growth while maintaining the high standards of customer service the company is known for.

Amid rapid growth for the Vancouver-headquartered Pool Patrol, which has a satellite location in Kelowna, the pool cover company launched an apprenticeship-style program this season as well as new customer service software and an innovative new rain pump that is among the best in the market for pool cover maintenance.

“Pool Patrol has been working hard to keep pace with the growth of our company and demand for our product while maintaining the same high level of service that our clients have come to expect,” says Allan Horwood, owner and CEO.

Learning the trade

The new apprenticeship-style program has resulted in two new additions to the team, one in Vancouver and one in Kelowna. These positions will shadow experienced technicians to gain a deep understanding of the pool cover mechanic trade and fill a gap in the pool cover mechanics market.

“It’s a unique product, and there is no formalized trade program that currently exists, so we’ve taken the initiative to create our own,” says Horwood.

Learning from Pool Patrol’s pool cover specialists is a chance to glean knowledge from technicians with long experience in the trade, as Pool Patrol’s team has been consistent over the years.

“We don't have a revolving door of employees; most of my team have been with us for years,” says Horwood. “These are senior technicians passing knowledge to the next generation of pool cover mechanics.”

New customer service software

New for this season, Pool Patrol has invested in efficiency and transparency for its team and clients by upgrading to a new customer service software called Jobber.

The client management app raises the bar for customer service by expediting client quotes and invoices, creating a detailed client file, and mapping routes for service technicians to improve efficiency and reduce travel time.

“When Pool Patrol started it was just myself operating with a cellphone,” says Horwood. “Now we’re a team of six technicians and three office employees servicing the province from two locations.”

“We are continuing to grow as a company, and with that, implementing systems and procedures to maintain the high level of service people have come to expect from Pool Patrol is crucial.”

New product offerings: rain pump and replacement fabric inventory

This season, Pool Patrol is offering both a new rain pump and a streamlined replacement pool cover fabric inventory.

The rain pump is an upgrade from its predecessor in many ways, including a 40-foot cord that is among the longest on the market and can eliminate the need for an extension cord.

The product no longer requires a hose attachment and operates with a nozzle and cover blaster while removing water quicker than the previous model carried by Pool Patrol.

Pool Patrol will also be stocking replacement pool cover fabrics in select popular sizes and colours. This move will reduce wait time for replacement fabric considerably—from three weeks to no delay—as the inventory will be on hand.

Photo: Contributed

Pool Patrol has been keeping families in British Columbia safe since 1995. The team of pool cover specialists services and installs automatic pool covers in the Lower Mainland and Interior B.C. from its flagship office in Vancouver and satellite location in Kelowna. Learn more at www.poolpatrol.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.