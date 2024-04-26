Open house for new Coast to Coast Educare child-care centre happens Sunday

Photo: Contributed

A new child-care centre in Kelowna is inviting the public to come out for its open house this Sunday.

Coast to Coast Educare, formed by local business owners Joti Dhanju and Ray Lee, is set to open at 595 KLO Rd. in May, followed by a second centre on Springfield Road, across from Orchard Park Shopping Centre, in September.

“We are honoured to be joining the ranks of the quality child care services provided in our community,” Dhanju says. “As a parent and a business owner, I know first-hand the need for more quality child-care spaces in our community.

“We have an incredible team of passionate educators, including a management team that has been a part of the child-care community in Kelowna for over a decade. Our purpose is to create nurturing environment where children can learn, grow and thrive.”

Coast to Coast Educare centres will boast modern and meticulously designed facilities, creating a stimulating environment designed to stimulate the cognitive, social and emotional development of children. They will feature a team of dedicated professionals with extensive experience in early childhood education who are committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment for every child.

“It all starts with the teachers,” Lee says. “Early childhood educators are the foundation of child care. My goal is to do my best to make sure that they are respected and appreciated for the work they do. The rest will just come naturally. Happy teachers mean happy children, which means happy families.”

Through a holistic approach blending play-based learning with age-appropriate educational activities and aligning with BC’s Early Learning Framework program, Coast to Coast Educare ensures a comprehensive and enriching early education journey for children aged three months to five years.

The centres will have private, on-site outdoor play areas providing children with opportunities for physical activity, gross motor development, exploration, socialization and collaborative play with their peers.

Coast to Coast also vows to build strong partnerships with parents and the community through clear, consistent communication at every level.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening event on Sunday (April 28) at 205-595 KLO Rd. between 11 am. and 3 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for children, including face painting, sparkle tattoos, a crafting station, bouncy house and snacks. Parents can check out the space and meet with educators, staff, community helpers and Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge. Kiki the Eco Elf will kick off the event with a performance at 11 a.m.

More information about Coast to Coast Educare can be found on its website here.

