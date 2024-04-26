Cyclepath owner says bike riding is booming again thanks to e-bikes

Photo: Contributed

The electric bike revolution is alive and well, especially now that more people are realizing you can still get plenty of exercise with them.

Yes, there is pedalling involved, but no longer are you thwarted by steep inclines or blustery breezes. E-bikes are the perfect blend of strength and technology, and it is allowing those in their golden years to keep going for bike rides in the beautiful Okanagan.

“The average person, especially as they got older, was not biking,” Cyclepath owner Garry Norkum says. “And if they were biking, they’re putting the bike on the back of their cars, driving down from whatever hill they live on in Kelowna, which is just about everywhere, and taking the bike off and biking in the flats and the rail trail and around town. Then they’re putting it back on their vehicle and driving it back up.

“Now they’re not doing that. They’re riding from home. They’re coming down from Kettle Valley and Black Mountain and Upper Mission and Dilworth and Magic Estates. They’re coming down, riding around, going all over, and the hill is not an issue now. They choose their level of assistance. Ours are all pedal assist. You can’t coast. We have no throttles on our bikes. It’s gotten a lot more people biking.”

Norkum estimates there has been a whopping 25% increase in biking in the Okanagan since e-bikes hit the market.

Cyclepath offers a variety of e-bike brands, including the world-renowned Giant Bicycles and its women’s line, Liv Bicycles. Other options include CUBE, Santa Cruz and Kona Bicycles. As e-bikes have evolved, so have their features. They started out as simple road bikes for flat surfaces, but now you can get front or full suspensions and take them out on rugged terrain.

“Five or six years ago I never would have imagined it was going to branch out into that area,” Norkum says. “Every bike category is pretty well now covered with an e-bike equivalent. So there’s an e-bike for basically anybody’s type of riding.”

E-bikes come with different strengths of motor torque, which is measured in newton-metres, and different capacities of lithium ion batteries, which are measured in watt-hours). The higher the torque, the more power you have for those hills. Focusing on the wattage of the motor is not an accurate measurement of torque. Depending on the bike, torque can range from as low as 35 newton-metres to as high as 85 newton-metres.

The larger the battery capacity, the further you can ride before having to recharge the battery, whose capacity typically ranges from a low of 400 watt-hours to more than 800 watt-hours.

Norkum invites those interested in e-bikes to visit Cyclepath, located at 2169 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna, and give an e-bike a try to find the perfect match for their lifestyle and riding needs. Those who live in an elevated area in Kelowna can do a test drive in their neighbourhood to determine exactly what kind of e-bike they would need.

Another reason Norkum offers extended test drives is because e-bikes are more expensive than regular bicycles, and he wants customers to be completely comfortable with their purchases.

“The consumer’s becoming a lot more educated as well,” he says. “They’re doing a lot more homework and reading up on it.”

More information about e-bikes can be found on the Cyclepath website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.