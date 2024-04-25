Make your final arrangements now, which is also giving a kind gift to your family

Photo: Vladimir Kudinov, Unsplash

Making arrangements for your final resting place is the kindest gift you can leave your loved ones.

Those are the simple words that guide James Chapman in his role as community care and advanced planning services director for Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services. He knows the stress of losing a loved one can be exacerbated if arrangements were not made in advance.

Chapman pointed out three benefits to doing your own funeral planning. The first is personal; your own wishes are going to be honoured. The second is you are lifting the burden from your family at a time of loss. Finally, arranging everything now means you can protect yourself—or your family—against rising funeral costs.

Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services has locations in Vernon, Lake Country, Armstrong and Kamloops. All you need to do is call or email the home closest to your residence to set up a meeting, at which time you will be able to go over all planning options, including merchandise and the costs involved. It will also cover many specific details about the event, including the location, and any special ceremony requests.

Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services will then take care of the rest. It will translate your personalized instructions into an advanced planning form, which will ultimately be passed on to your family or executor. Once your plan is in place, it will be valid to use at any Cypress location and is transferable to any funeral home in Canada.

The reason Chapman wants everyone to think about making your own arrangements is because of a disturbing trend that is happening lately across Canada. Due to the rising cost of everything, some do not have the financial wherewithal to pay for a loved one’s funeral.

The result is heartbreaking.

“I’ve been in and around the funeral home industry for 37 years, and we’ve seen a lot of changes,” Chapman says. “It used to be that whether it was religion, culture or faith, there was a code to how things were going to be handled if someone passes away. … A lot of us don’t have two nickels to rub together. So we’re in a tough spot.

“The last thing that a lot of us are doing is we’re not only making our families do all the heavy lifting when it comes to arranging everything that needs to be arranged, but then leave a bill behind.”

You can get started on your funeral arrangements with Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services by sending an email to its Vernon, Lake Country, Armstrong or Kamloops locations.

More information about all the services Cypress offers can be found on its website here.

