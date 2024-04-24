Healthy smoothies, juices and bubble teas available at new Jugo Juice in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

When you are enjoying downtown Kelowna on a gorgeous spring or summer day, you want to make sure your thirst is quenched thoroughly and in a healthy way.

Jugo Juice checks both of those boxes.

The Canadian company, which began in Calgary more than a quarter century ago and has more than 100 locations across Canada, including the store inside the H2O Adventure + Fitness Center, will hold the grand opening of its new downtown Kelowna location this Saturday. The store is located inside the Pacific Poke restaurant at 219 Bernard Ave., right across the street from the Sails.

In other words, you can already see yourself walking along the shores of Okanagan Lake, sipping on a cool Jugo Juice as you go.

Jugo Juice’s offerings include a wide range of their 100% sorbet-free signature smoothies, fresh pressed juices and most recently its own line of bubble teas. With the assortment of grilled wraps and sandwiches available, you’re sure to find something to fuel your day.

You will be able to get your hands on a delicious Jugo Juice beverage for half price during this Saturday’s grand opening event. The 50% off promotion will be held between 1 and 5 p.m., and the company is inviting everyone and anyone to come out and see what Jugo Juice is all about.

Jugo Juice prioritizes taste while still having a health focus. It exists by creating appealing and refreshing flavour combinations for the individual who wants a premium product while on the go.

The store owners, Jas Sekhon and his family, are no strangers to the restaurant industry as they own a few other local establishments. They are excited to be a part of the Jugo Juice team and look forward to sharing their passion in the Kelowna community.

Castanet has teamed up with the new Jugo Juice location on a contest, where eight $25 Jugo Juice gift cards will be given away to eight lucky winners. The contest is free to enter and can be done so here.

As an added bonus, if you sign up for its rewards program, you will receive a free small smoothie after you register. You can sign up for the program here.

To learn more about Jugo Juice, visit its website here.

