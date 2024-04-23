Youth Entrepreneur Showcase coming to Village Green Shopping Centre in June

Photo: iStock

Village Green Shopping Centre is looking for the next wave of bright business minds.

The Vernon shopping centre will be conducting the inaugural Youth Entrepreneur Showcase on Saturday, June 8, giving young people between the ages of 10 and 18 the opportunity to show off their products or services.

“As a community shopping centre we want to support the community in every way possible,” Village Green marketing director Darren Robinson says. “And one of those ways is to foster youth development and help support those youth who may want to look at business development or going into business for themselves.

“The overarching reason is to support youth in this community and give them a taste of what it’s like to be in business. We get a lot of traffic here, especially on a Saturday, so a lot of eyes are going to see their business and see their products and see their talents.”

Participating in the showcase offers youth the unique opportunity to experience the excitement and challenges of running a small business. From sales to customer interaction and managing finances, they will gain firsthand knowledge that is seldom taught in a classroom setting. It will also give them a chance to connect with other young entrepreneurs, meet potential mentors and engage with customers. They will also develop critical skills such as problem solving, leadership and communication.

“We’re looking for artists, we’re looking for crafters, and we’re looking even for service providers,” Robinson says. “If someone has a lawn care business or a dog walking business and they want to come and just inform people of what they do and hand out business cards or flyers, we encourage that as well. It’s not just limited to physical products.”

Young business minds are encouraged to apply either online here or by filling out this form and taking it to Village Green Shopping Centre. The application deadline is Sunday, May 5, at 11:59 p.m.

All participants must be present throughout the event, and vendors 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult. In addition, any vendors providing food must have it prepared in a kitchen inspected by the health unit.

There is no fee to take part in the event, but Village Green is asking the young vendors to donate at least $10 to Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

“It helps them understand that giving back to the community is important, and when someone does donate and commit some money, they tend to take their commitment more seriously,” Robinson says.

More information about the Youth Entrepreneur Showcase can be found on its website here.

