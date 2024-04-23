Craft Culture's Penticton Spring Market this weekend has more than 100 top vendors

Photo: Contributed

Excitement is mounting in the South Okanagan as Craft Culture’s third annual Penticton Spring Market gears up to open its doors this weekend.

More than 100 crafters and artisans will be showcasing their talents this Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. They will offer a plethora of unique and handmade products, ranging from jewellery and pottery to gourmet foods and stylish home decor.

This year’s event, it should be noted, will be held on the opposite end of the facility from where it was set up last year.

The market promises to be a treasure trove for early birds as well, as the first 50 attendees on both Saturday and Sunday will be treated to exclusive swag bags filled with vendor surprises. Moreover, every visitor will have the chance to win a special handmade door prize through a raffle, enhancing the shopping experience with a touch of excitement.

Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart sets high standards and employs a careful selection process when it comes to vendors, ensuring high-quality products for market patrons.

“We consistently hear attendees say our markets are the best they’ve ever attended,” Lockhart says. “This reflects the incredible talent of our vendors and the quality of their products. We take great pride in curating a handpicked selection of artists to ensure an outstanding shopping experience.”

Visitors can enjoy the market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, while children 15 and under can enter for free.

Craft Culture has partnered with Castanet for a special contest. One lucky winner will receive two tickets to this weekend’s market, along with a vendor prize package. Entry to the contest is free and can be done so here.

For more details on the event schedule and a full list of vendors, visit the event website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.