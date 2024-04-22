Unlocking opportunities, Sun Life's new Okanagan office is game changer

Photo: Contributed

Craig Pelletier has been with Sun Life for nearly a quarter century, working out of several offices across the country for the past 23 years.

So an office is just an office, right?

Not the new Sun Life home in the Okanagan. The space, which opened last October on the 20th floor of Kelowna’s Landmark 7 building, blew away the company’s district director for the Greater Okanagan.

“When I first walked in, having been with the company for 23 years, I actually teared up,” Pelletier says. “It is such a beautiful space. It’s so client-centred in how it’s designed.”

The essence of the flagship office west of the Rockies is all about the future of workspaces—a concept embodying flexibility, connectivity and collaboration. It’s designed to foster meaningful connections, conversations and relationships not just between clients and advisors, but within the broader community it serves.

The Kelowna office reflects the company’s investment in and commitment to the Okanagan and its residents. A grand opening will be held for the office on Thursday, April 25.

“It’s a premier space that is more flexible, more connected and more collaborative as a workspace to engage in meaningful conversations with our clients,” Pelletier says.

Sun Life was founded in 1865 and has been serving the Okanagan since 1956, showcasing just how deep its roots are in the country and in the region.

Sun Life is in the business of helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. And as a leader in group benefits, group retirement services and individual insurance and wealth, Sun Life does so by offering a full range of trusted products and services that put clients’ needs first. The business started with the sale of insurance and has expanded to offer wealth solutions and customized health programs to clients. Today it is an industry leader, touching the lives of millions of individuals and thousands of companies across the country—and many more millions of clients around the world.

Pelletier believes physical, mental and financial health are connected. He emphasizes the importance of annual visits to speak with an advisor and get the holistic advice only they can give. This year clients will get an opportunity to view the remarkable new Okanagan office while securing their financial future and well-being.

“The office provides a variety of client spaces for engagement,” Pelletier says, “topped off with amazing views from Landmark 7 of our gorgeous valley.”

Sun Life also would like to hear from those who are interested in working for the company.

“We’re always looking to grow with the right people,” he says. “We’re always looking for talent as we continue to grow in the Okanagan.”

