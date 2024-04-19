Spiritleaf Vernon celebrating advances in cannabis legislation with giveaways, sales and pizza

Photo: Contributed

It seems like everything is more expensive these days.

There is at least one industry, however, where that is not the case, and it is giving people a little extra incentive to celebrate 4/20.

That’s right. The cost of cannabis products is on the decline.

“The cost for the customer has come down significantly,” Spiritleaf Vernon owner Sarah Ballantyne says. “We noticed a trend where last year people were buying, let’s say, one vape cart or one ounce of weed. Now they’re buying two. The orders are doubling almost on each transaction, because the cost has come down so much. We’re kind of the only industry where that’s happening right now. Groceries are going up, gas is going up, but cannabis is coming down.”

Spiritleaf Vernon will be celebrating all things cannabis on Saturday with 4/20 swag bags, giveaways and storewide sales. It will also be bringing in a food truck and giving away a piece of pizza to the first 50 customers who are at the store at 3 p.m. And now that Health Canada has loosened rules on where people can consume cannabis, customers will be allowed to consume their favourite products on Saturday in the parking lot at Spiritleaf Vernon, which is located at 102-2500 53 Ave.

Another recent regulatory decision that has Ballantyne smiling is the fact that retailers can now sample products before they purchase them for their stores. Shop owners previously had to purchase blindly off the provincial government’s website and hoped their customers liked what they bought. Now growers can provide samples, and Spiritleaf Vernon employees have been taking advantage of the new rules.

“We are doing so much homework, so much sampling, just to make sure we can have the best products for our customers,” Ballantyne says. “By the time they get it, we’ve already tried it. So they really appreciate that.

“Our customers need to stay curious about trying new products, because we have a lot more stuff coming in. There’s still new innovation in concentrates, edibles and beverages. There’s always something new every week.”

Spiritleaf Vernon, which has plenty of craft cannabis inventory, offers a wide range of products, including topicals, bath bombs, flower, pre-rolls, vapes and gift cards. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, including holidays.

If you cannot make it to the shop, the Spiritleaf Vernon website is always up to date. People can shop online if they want before coming into the store, or they can take advantage of same-day delivery.

One thing is certain: 4/20 is a great day to celebrate all things cannabis with Spiritleaf Vernon.

“It’s our single busiest day of the year,” Ballantyne says. “The Christmas season is our busiest time of year, but April 20 is definitely our single best day.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.