Authentic Africa Tours offer safaris that are trips of a life time

Are you looking for a trip of a lifetime? If so, consider an African safari.

Africa offers travellers a unique experience with sights, sounds and stunning landscapes not found anywhere else, and Authentic Africa Tours and Safaris can put you right in the heart of it.

The company specializes in helping travellers experience Africa’s rich abundance of wildlife up close, with safari tours tailored to the desires of its clients, putting them on game drives through vast natural parks featuring elephants, rhinoceros, lions, leopards and buffalo.

Safaris to areas such as the Serengeti in Tanzania or the Okavango Delta in Botswana, animal tracking on foot, night drives or exploring remote and spectacular areas all let participants experience the wonders that Africa offers.

In addition to the breathtaking landscape and the fascinating wildlife, safaris also offer participants an abundance of unique photographic opportunities and opportunities to participate in wildlife conservation efforts, thanks to Authentic Africa’s use of safari operators who fund conservation efforts to protect endangered species and help support local communities.

Safari tour participants can meet local tribes and learn about their traditions and way of life, which enhances the immersive experience.

But that is not all.

Travellers can personalize their tours to enjoy the stunning yet tranquil experience of being one with nature.

Whether it is a family-friendly trip, climbing the famed Mount Kilimanjaro or relaxing in a luxury lodge, the travel possibilities are endless.

Knowledgeable, friendly, experienced licenced guides help make your tour memorable and informative, and with Authentic Africa you are in the best hands, making your trip fun and safe.

With a proven track record, Authentic Africa has you covered, prior to the trip, while you are on tour and after you return.

When going on a safari for the first time, people are often overwhelmed by the choices that present themselves when researching Africa. There are many areas to consider, and each area has its own characteristics making them different from any other.

But there is one safari area that seems to have it all—Spectacular landscapes, an abundance of wildlife, and its own natural World Wonder—The Great Migration.

Year after year, the Serengeti in Tanzania is voted one of the best—if not the best— safari area in Africa.

With its central location and easy accessibility, it is a fantastic and easy way to explore part of Africa. The game park has a well-developed infrastructure, with numerous lodges, camps serving different comfort and budget levels, and airstrips that make it convenient for visitors to explore and enjoy a comfortable safari experience.

The Serengeti is renowned for hosting the annual Great Migration, where millions of wildebeest, zebras and other herbivores migrate in search of fresh grazing grounds. This natural spectacle is one of the most remarkable wildlife events in the world, attracting visitors who want to witness the dramatic river crossings and predator-prey interactions.

The migration can be witnessed year-round in different areas of the Serengeti, offering options to travel outside of the high season when visitors are fewer in number.

But the migration is not all there is to see. In addition to the migratory herds, the park is home to the aforementioned "big five"—lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo and rhinoceros—and a wide variety of other animals such as cheetahs, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles and numerous bird species. This biodiversity provides an exceptional safari experience for wildlife enthusiasts.

Home to the Maasai people, Tanzania also offers a chance to experience their rich cultural heritage. Authentic Africa Tours and Safaris can craft safari packages including cultural visits to Maasai villages.

For more information about how Authentic Africa Tours can help craft a personalized experience in Africa for you, go to AuthenticAfricaToursAndSafaris.com. Its representatives will also be on hand at an event in Kelowna on Tuesday, April 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Hotel by Marriott, 1655 Powick Road.