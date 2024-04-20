Hi Cannabis, you friendly neighbourhood cannabis store

Photo: Contributed The team at Hi Cannabis: (from left) Ian Paul, assistant manger Mika Houle, ?general manager Caroline Lasnier, Emily Delowsky and Brandon Shevel. The dog, named Peanut, belongs to Houle and is considered a full-time employee.

What sets Hi Cannabis apart from other businesses is its relationship with its customers.

The friendly, local, knowledgeable cannabis retailer in Kelowna has created a niche for itself since opening in 2021.

Locally owned and operated, the independent store on Yates Road takes pride in the relationships it builds with its customers, meeting their needs with high-quality, responsibly priced products that meet the requirements of the clientele it serves.

“We take their needs, budget and experience and match the right product that suits the customer’s demand and needs the best,” says owner and general manager Caroline Lasnier. “We aim to educate, and get educated, about the products we carry and the science behind them.”

The store’s experienced and knowledgeable “budtenders” help Hi Cannabis customers find the right product from the large and varied range of cannabis products the store carries, including from local brands such as Terra Labs, BLKMKT, Doja, HYTN, as well as cannabis from larger producers such as Pure Sunfarms, Tribal, Good Supply and Tweed. The store carries a full range of flowers, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates, oils, capsules and tinctures, beverages and edibles, such as gummies and chocolate, and cannabis accessories.

“We wanted to have a convenient cannabis store, like a candy shop for adults only,” says Lasnier. “A place where you can see everything on display and not a place having the boutique feel about it—a place of convenience.”

With 420 Day today, the store will feature giveaways, free swag for 50 lucky customers from a number of Canopy brands, such as Tribal, Nugz, Good Supply, Spinach, Wyld, Shred, Dealr and more, as well as social media giveaways. The store will also give away a Yeti cooler worth $400. In addition everything in store will be on sale.

Lasnier, who moved to Kelowna in 2004 from Montreal, had a MMAR licence growing and possessing licence prior to opening her store and, as a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry for 15 years, always had an interest in science and the benefits of cannabis.

After completing her associate degree in science at Okanagan College in 2020, she intended to continue with a bachelor of science degree at UBCO but says her plan got “side-tracked” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She decided to embark on a new journey in the cannabis industry and opened her store with her partners.

“I wanted a cannabis store with affordable prices for locals, a place that offers local cannabis farms and craft cannabis an opportunity with local products straight from the BCLDB Direct Delivery program, as well products from some of the biggest licensed producers in Canada.”

She says now, with more science and loosened regulations, there are more and more studies that show even the terpene and and terpenoid (essential oils of the cannabis plant) profiles in cannabis plants can have multiple health benefits, and create unique experiences for cannabis consumers through their methods of consumption. “We now get more and more recommendations from local doctors and pharmacists for our CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (delta - 9 tetrahydrocannabinol) products,” she added.

An example is the Minors cannabinoid, which, like CBN (cannabinol), helps users get a restful night’s sleep. CBG (cannabigerol) is a natural mood enhancer and helps with inflammation and other symptoms associated with GI symptoms.

But, she cautions that store staff are not health practitioners and won’t consult on any medical symptoms and drug interactions. The store advises its customers to seek medical advice from a medical professional if they have health concerns.

So, if you are looking for a friendly, knowledgeable neighbourhood cannabis store, pop in and say “hi” to the folks at Hi Cannabis.

They have a price match guarantee with local competitors, daily promotions and seniors’ and veterans’ discounts.

For more information go to: hicannabis.ca