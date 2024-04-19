Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery also has long list of amazing prizes to be won

Photo: Contributed

If you think the grand prize in the 2024 Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery is stunning, wait until you see the rest of the prizes you could win.

The annual fundraiser for the Kamloops YMCA has gathered an extraordinary collection of adventure and experiential bonus prizes to go along with the gorgeous home on Grand Boulevard in the Orchards Walk neighbourhood.

The best part is you will be eligible to win every single one of those prizes. All you need to do is buy a ticket.

“You don’t have to buy an extra ticket,” Kamloops Y spokesman Bryce Herman says. “You don’t have to do anything. These are just all bonus add-ons. And everybody is eligible for every one of them. If they win one, they go back into the draw. We leave you in for every single one of the prizes.

“The only guarantee I can give anybody is if you don’t have a ticket, you don’t have a chance. That’s a guarantee.”

Photo: Contributed

The dream home, which has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly 2,700 square feet, embodies comfort and elegance. Airy front and back porches set a welcoming tone, leading into a beautifully designed space that balances modern living with classic touches. The ground floor is a testament to open-plan living with a seamlessly integrated kitchen, dining and living area, alongside a convenient primary bedroom and office setup. The layout ensures everything needed for daily life is accessible on one level, making it perfect for a range of lifestyles.

The kitchen is a chef’s paradise, the living room oozes with rustic charm, the master bedroom serves as a tranquil retreat, and the lower level serves as a hub of entertainment with a dedicated media room and games room.

There are two magnificent early bird prizes up for grabs this year: a 2023 Forest River r-pod travel trailer and a 2023 Polaris Ultimate off-road vehicle. If you want to be in the running for the travel trailer, you must purchase your ticket by May 6 for the May 15 draw. The purchase deadline for the Polaris is June 3 in advance of the June 12 draw.

The 22 bonus prizes, meanwhile, are worth more than $142,000 in total. There are five vacation prizes, including a two-day GoldLeaf Railtour trip for two. The adventure category has six offerings, most notably a 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $44,500. There are six lifestyle prizes, including a custom pergola/hot tub combination. Finally, there are three gift cards, $5,000 in cash and $2,500 in cash that are waiting to be won by lucky ticket buyers as well.

And don’t forget about the 50/50 draw, which is already over the $400,000 mark, meaning the winner will be putting at least $200,000 in their bank account.

All proceeds from the lottery will go toward Kamloops YMCA programs that help the community in so many ways.

“One thing that we’re spending a lot of time on, and have been for about the last 18 months, has been mental health,” Herman says. “We don’t talk about mental health enough, and we should. It’s a disease like anything else, but we’ve had a horrible record of ducking our head and ignoring it.

“The team has really leaned into aggressively looking at what ways the Y can support in a mental health capacity.”

The deadline for the final sales draws is June 19 at 11:59 p.m. The final sales draw for the Dream Home, bonus prizes and 50/50 will take place on June 26 at 9 a.m.

Purchase your tickets here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.