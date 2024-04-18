Quails' Gate has plenty of activities planned this year, including badminton, cruises and a workout

Photo: Contributed

This year, more than ever, Quails’ Gate Winery is committed to inspiring community and connection by making the winery and estate the perfect place to gather. Exhibit A is its recently launched the Lawn League, an eight-week series of spirited badminton play with a side of the Okanagan lifestyle. League members meet once a week on the winery’s Harvest Gathering site and rally for a chance at victory.

The Lawn League is not just about the game; it’s an experience. Think full-service outdoor wine bar, vineyard-side courts and panoramic views of Okanagan Lake. Whether you’re a competitive amateur or someone who just enjoys a little spirited rally with friends, the Quails’ Gate Lawn League is a smashing way to play, connect and enjoy.

Trail & Sail

Quails’ Gate has also partnered with Elevation Outdoors to bring electric bike rentals to Boucherie. Beginning May long weekend, you can meet at The Market, grab a coffee and then jump on a bike and explore West Kelowna’s new multi-use pathway. It is on good authority that a thrilling ride paired with a good breeze makes for the perfect prequel to a wine and cheese tasting experience.

If you are looking to take your adventure to the next level, book a Yacht Cruise and Epicurean Adventure. This afternoon experience includes a lake cruise on a magnificent 49-foot yacht with Kelowna Luxury Marine. Award-winning Quails’ Gate wines, breathtaking views of the Okanagan Valley and expertly crafted charcuterie from the Old Vines Restaurant culinary team make this the most sought-after experience in the valley.

Workout ready

Crush Pad is far from your average morning workout. Featuring two hours of fun and fitness, this community-fuelled event is unlike any other fitness boot camp in the Okanagan Valley.

Crush Pad, taking place Saturday, April 27, on the Harvest Gathering site, goes beyond studio walls to deliver you the best trainers, facilitators and coaches from the Okanagan Valley, including F45, Rec Fitness, SpinCo, Kinetic Evolution and the YMCA. Following the event, you’ll have the opportunity to “wine” down with Paynter’s Fruit Market, The Recovery Spa and Supplement King.

From immersive vineyard experiences to thoughtfully paired food and wine tastings, Quails’ Gate really does have something for everyone. Visit Quails’ Gate Winery today at 3303 Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna or explore all of its exciting wine country offerings at quailsgate.com.

