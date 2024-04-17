Kamloops during spring time is ideal spot for hiking, fishing, biking and patios

Photo: Dylan Sherrard

Kamloops always gets going early in the spring, making it the place to go to get a head start on soaking up the sun.

The lively and spirited city is a perfect destination for those seeking adventure, relaxation and culinary delights. Kamloops offers boundless opportunities to connect with nature, loved ones and its vibrant local culture.

The city is known for its early spring, providing a longer season to enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you’re a hiking enthusiast eager to explore the sun-drenched hills, a fishing aficionado looking for the next big catch, a family seeking a peaceful retreat in the sprawling grasslands or a beverage lover in search of a sweet patio with cool cocktails and an even better atmosphere, Kamloops is calling your name.

Photo: Royce Sihlis

You might be a young couple looking for a romantic getaway or retirees in search of a serene escape. No matter your desires, Kamloops has something for everyone. The city is inviting for those seeking leisure and adventure without the crowds, offering everything from mountain biking to golf to paddling.

Prepare to strap on your hiking boots or mount your bike and discover the exhilarating paths that promise a unique adventure with every visit.

Fishing enthusiasts will find their paradise here as well. The lakes and rivers of Kamloops, teeming with fish, offer a peaceful retreat to those seeking a quiet day in nature’s embrace.

One of the major spring events in Kamloops is Dine Around Patios, a tribute to the city’s alluring patio scene, that will take place May 26 to June 9. Dine Around Patios is a festival where participating restaurants offer a menu catered to patio-style dining. It also gives locals and visitors the chance to channel their inner foodie, try new menu items or a new restaurant.

Also make sure to sign up for the new ‘Loops Explorer Pass while you’re in town. It unlocks deals at a wide range of Kamloops hot spots, and you will even be entered to win quarterly giveaways. Each redemption increases your chances of winning.

As Kamloops blooms this spring, so does the opportunity for an unforgettable visit. Go and see for yourself why its trails, lakes and patios are calling your name. It has something new to discover around every corner.

Kamloops is a community that thrives on connection. By visiting, you engage with a town that values its roots while warmly welcoming visitors. Each meal, each trail and each conversation enriches your experience, making you feel part of this unassuming locale.

Plus, with Kamloops being centrally located in the heart of the Interior, your springtime adventure is closer than you think.

Plan your springtime getaway to Kamloops today, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on all the fun and excitement that awaits you.

Photo: Olson Imaging

