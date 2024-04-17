Family Tax Time owner has more than 50 years of tax filing experience

Photo: Contributed Stephen and Suzanne Grey

Not many accountants know the tax system like Stephen Grey at Family Tax Time in Vernon.

He has been doing taxes for more than half a century, so he knows every angle to take when doing your return. He also keeps up with the latest credits that can save money for you, your family or your business each tax season.

Grey, wife Suzanne and the rest of the team at Family Tax Time are all about relationships, which is why they prefer personal visits with clients.

“One of the things that many of our clients tell me that they’re surprised that I ask so many questions and want to come out to their house or their business,” Grey says. “And I tell them you can’t learn everything there is to know about anyone or any business sitting around a table. You have to go out and see it in action. Once that happens, the world is full of writeoffs. The government is very good about giving back or allowing us to claim things if we can document it properly. So being in a person’s workplace or even home is an invaluable experience.”

Beyond his dedication to detailed tax planning, Grey has cultivated enduring relationships within the industry, including connections with key auditors and tax officials. This network allows him to provide clients with peace of mind and clarity about the outcomes of their tax filings.

Each year brings changes to tax regulations, and 2024 is no exception. Grey points out several new government initiatives aimed at supporting low-income individuals and families. These include increased access to dental care for children, enhanced disability benefits and significant new tax credits for renters.

The government isn’t stopping at individual benefits; it is also launching programs to encourage entrepreneurship and healthy living. Grey has attended seminars designed to assist new business owners, which he found both genuine and helpful.

Grey also goes the extra mile when it comes to the timing of your return and inquiries or reviews CRA may make. Each year the CRA reveals specific categories to which it will be paying closer attention. Grey and his team make sure that not only is their response timely, but that they utilize the relationships they have developed during his more than 50 years working with both CRA and IRS to bring a good result.

Another example of Family Tax Time’s experience and caring is realizing many families living together these days, with extra care needed for grandma or grandpa, will bring tax credits that could be lost if not shared by another member of the family.

This is just another prime example of Grey’s expertise when it comes to maximizing your return. Choosing Family Tax Time for your annual filing means opting for an unparalleled level of care and expertise. With Grey’s deep knowledge, extensive industry connections and commitment to maximizing client benefits, he ensures every client feels confident and informed.

Whether you’re a long-time business owner or a new entrepreneur, Grey’s approach is designed to help you navigate the complexities of tax season with ease and success.

To book a meeting with Grey at Family Tax Time, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.