Here are nine things to know about electric vehicles and where we're headed

With environmental concerns taking centre stage, both federal and provincial governments in Canada have set ambitious goals for electric vehicle adoption. By 2026, at least 20% of new vehicles sold are expected to be zero-emission vehicles, soaring to 60% by 2030, and reaching a full 100% by 2035.

These targets encompass battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. B.C. has set even more aggressive targets, aiming for 90% ZEVs by 2030, demonstrating an aggressive commitment to environmental sustainability that is easier said than done.

“The government doesn’t have a plan on how we get there. They’re just saying: Get it done,” Parkers Chrysler general manager and dealer principal Jim Tabler says. “And with this, because of what’s involved with these electric vehicles, simply charging them is a bit of a challenge, because the infrastructure in our hydro systems is really not there to provide people with consistent charging of these vehicles in a number of different ways.

“Plus, what we’re having to do as dealers is we’re having to invest hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars to even be able to sell the vehicles, to be able to charge the vehicles and also to be able to do maintenance on these vehicles.”

To help you gain a better understanding of electric vehicles, Parkers Chrysler has decided to take an in-depth look at that part of the automotive industry through a series of articles over the next few months. Tabler knows 2035 will be here before anyone knows it, and he wants the public to be informed as the world embarks on this new era in driving.

Here are a few basic questions and answers about electric vehicle to get everyone started:

What is an ICE vehicle?

An internal combustion engine vehicle is powered by a conventional gasoline or diesel engine.

What is a ZEV vehicle?

A zero-emission vehicle includes battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids that do not produce tailpipe emissions.

What is a BEV vehicle?

A battery electric vehicle is powered entirely by electricity and does not have a gasoline engine, making it a truly zero-emission vehicle.

What is a plug-in hybrid?

A plug-in hybrid combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, capable of running on electricity before switching to gasoline when the battery is depleted.

How much do EVs cost?

Despite incentives, the high cost of EVs remains a barrier. With average prices hovering around $77,000, the financial viability of owning an EV is out of reach for many Canadians, particularly when considering the limited income-based rebates available.

Who funds EV infrastructure?

As EVs gain popularity, questions arise about who will bear the costs of necessary infrastructure. While governments offer rebates to EV purchasers, there is ongoing discussion about support for businesses mandated to sell and maintain these vehicles.

How are governments ensuring older, polluting vehicles are off the roads, especially those modified to bypass emission laws?

This remains an area needing more focus and enforcement, but economic constraints, legislative challenges and a lack of incentives are three big reasons why so many vehicles are on the roads leaving a long, visbile trail of exhaust behind.

Where should you charge your EV?

While home charging is convenient, public charging stations can offer faster charging speeds. The cost of home chargers and the potential impact on your electricity bill are also important considerations.

What about charging time and equipment?

Charging an EV can vary in time, from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on the charging station and the vehicle’s capability. Most new EV owners will need a special outlet or a home charging station.

As 2030 approaches, the push towards electric vehicles is not just about meeting targets, but about making sustainable choices accessible and practical for everyone. Ensuring robust infrastructure, fair financial incentives and stringent compliance are all pivotal in driving us towards a greener, cleaner automotive future.

